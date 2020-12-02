SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Player Ratings: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea cruised past Sevilla to bag a 4-0 win in the Champions League as Olivier Giroud stole the show as the Blues topped Group E. 

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring inside eight minutes with a cool finish past Alfonso Pastor after Kai Havertz set him up having glided to the edge of the box from his own half. 

In the 74th minute, Giroud bagged his hat-trick as he secured Chelsea top spot with a fine header. He added another from the spot ten minutes later to make it 4-0.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Rarely called upon, but when required stood tall to ensure he kept a clean sheet.

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (6)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Emerson Palmieri - 8/10

A matured performance from the Italian as he replaced Ben Chilwell in the side. Highlight was chasing after a lost cause and earning a corner. 

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

A fairly solid performance at the back. Showed heart to get back into position when Sevilla countered. 

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Considering his lack of game time, it was an assured display by the Dane in Seville. Clean sheet a big bonus.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 0/10

A captain's performance. Solid in Reece James' absence. Showed signs of rustiness though.

fbl-eur-c1-sevilla-chelsea (1)
(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho [82] - 8/10

Dictated play in the second-half as space opened up. A tidy performance from the Italian.

Mateo Kovacic [67] - 7/10

Another excellent display from the Croatian in the midfield as he looked to constantly progress forward and bagged an assist for Giroud's second of the evening. Yellow card let him down for silly foul.

Kai Havertz [67] - 7/10

His runs in midfield highlighted his qualities. Did well with his run to assist Giroud's opener. 

Christian Pulisic [67] - 6/10

Tried too hard in the first-half. However was always a threat for the Blues going forward - sometimes had better options on to get teammates involved.

Olivier Giroud [82] - 10/10

Bagged a perfect hat-trick. Left-foot, right-foot and a header to finish it off. Added another from the spot after earning a penalty late on. A perfect performance from the Frenchman.

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (5)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

Looked hungry as he returned to the starting XI. Produced a couple of good crosses. 

----------

Bench:

Mason Mount [67]  

N'Golo Kante [67]  

Hakim Ziyech [67]  

Billy Gilmour [82] 

Jorginho [82] 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud's perfect hat-trick hands Blues top spot in Group E

Chelsea secured top spot in Group E after beating Sevilla 4-0 in the Champions League, courtesy of Olivier Giroud's 'perfect' hat-trick.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals why he has made nine changes to Chelsea side to face Sevilla

Frank Lampard has delved into his team selection to face Sevilla after making nine changes to the Chelsea side.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Sevilla

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in a group winner showdown at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan in the Champions League tonight.

Ben Davies

Declan Rice to Chelsea: Blues unlikely to sign £80M-rated West Ham midfielder in January

A deal to bring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Chelsea in January is unlikely despite the Blues' strong interest.

Matt Debono

'He’s inspirational to all the others' - Kurt Zouma on Thiago Silva's influence

Kurt Zouma believes Thiago Silva has been an inspiration to the Chelsea squad since signing in the summer.

Matt Debono

Kurt Zouma 'very happy' for Edouard Mendy after strong start to life at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has praised goalkeeper Edoaurd Mendy following his arrival this summer.

Matt Debono

Juventus 'could convince' Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud to sign 18-month deal

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is the subject of interest from Serie A side Juventus this January.

Matt Debono

David Alaba to Chelsea latest: Agent hoping to strike deal for Bayern Munich defender

The agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is set to speak to Chelsea in January.

Matt Debono

James, Chilwell & Ziyech make November Premier League Team of the Month

Chelsea trio Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Hakim Ziyech have been included in the Premier League Team of the Month for November, powered by WhoScored.

Matt Debono