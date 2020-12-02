Player Ratings: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea cruised past Sevilla to bag a 4-0 win in the Champions League as Olivier Giroud stole the show as the Blues topped Group E.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring inside eight minutes with a cool finish past Alfonso Pastor after Kai Havertz set him up having glided to the edge of the box from his own half.

In the 74th minute, Giroud bagged his hat-trick as he secured Chelsea top spot with a fine header. He added another from the spot ten minutes later to make it 4-0.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Rarely called upon, but when required stood tall to ensure he kept a clean sheet.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Emerson Palmieri - 8/10

A matured performance from the Italian as he replaced Ben Chilwell in the side. Highlight was chasing after a lost cause and earning a corner.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

A fairly solid performance at the back. Showed heart to get back into position when Sevilla countered.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Considering his lack of game time, it was an assured display by the Dane in Seville. Clean sheet a big bonus.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 0/10

A captain's performance. Solid in Reece James' absence. Showed signs of rustiness though.

(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho [82] - 8/10

Dictated play in the second-half as space opened up. A tidy performance from the Italian.

Mateo Kovacic [67] - 7/10

Another excellent display from the Croatian in the midfield as he looked to constantly progress forward and bagged an assist for Giroud's second of the evening. Yellow card let him down for silly foul.

Kai Havertz [67] - 7/10

His runs in midfield highlighted his qualities. Did well with his run to assist Giroud's opener.

Christian Pulisic [67] - 6/10

Tried too hard in the first-half. However was always a threat for the Blues going forward - sometimes had better options on to get teammates involved.

Olivier Giroud [82] - 10/10

Bagged a perfect hat-trick. Left-foot, right-foot and a header to finish it off. Added another from the spot after earning a penalty late on. A perfect performance from the Frenchman.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

Looked hungry as he returned to the starting XI. Produced a couple of good crosses.

Bench:

Mason Mount [67]

N'Golo Kante [67]

Hakim Ziyech [67]

Billy Gilmour [82]

Jorginho [82]

