Player Ratings: Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to secure a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday night at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side have now won three games in a row in the league and move into fifth spot, one point behind Liverpool in fourth. Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead two minutes before half-time with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

In the 55th minute, United were level, as Antonio Rüdiger passed it past Mendy into the back of the net.

Chelsea were handed a penalty in the 57th minute after a VAR check as Ramsdale brought down Werner in the box. Jorginho stepped up, and just like in midweek he put Chelsea ahead.

Chelsea managed to hold on to the lead and claimed a vital win which sees them move them up to fifth place, one point behind Liverpool in fourth.

Edouard Mendy - 5.5/10

The Senegalese had a moment to forget when Sheffield equalised, but had a decent showing by pulling off a string of important saves.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

One of his better performances in a back three as he was defensively solid and succeeded in nullifying the threat of the opposition attack on the wing

Andreas Christensen - 6.5/10

Did well after being asked to fill in for Thiago Silva, he won his duels at the back and pushed forward by playing out from the back into midfield and it was an encouraging showing from the Dane.

(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

Antonio Rüdiger - 5/10

Certainly not his best performance in a Chelsea shirt, he was put to the test by a spirited performance by the Sheffield attack, which was further highlighted by him putting the ball into his own net though Mendy shared the blame for the leveller.

Reece James - 7/10

One of Chelsea's best players on the night, James was a constant menace on the right flank and kept going and running at the opposition defence while being solid at the back.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

He played some decent balls out wide and skipped past challenges in dangerous situations, but he wasn't at his blistering best as he failed to control the tempo of play in the middle of the park.

Jorginho - 6/10

Though he bagged the winner, the Italian failed to control the midfield and struggled to cope with the intense press by the opposition.

Ben Chilwell [62] - 7/10

Came back into the side for Marcos Alonso, and he re-paid his manager's faith by being involved in the opener as he sliced open the opposition defence to set Werner free.

Mason Mount - 9/10

Another week, another match-winning display from the England international. Mount is enjoying life at the moment and playing the best football of his young career. Has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Thomas Tuchel.

(Photo by CLIVE MASON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud [62] - 5.5/10

He struggled to operate effectively in way Chelsea set up, having very little to offer up top with no real service into the box.

Timo Werner [75] - 7.5/10

His drought in front of goal continues, but he set up the opener for Mount with a brilliant ball into the area and won the penalty which ultimately gave the visitors the win.

BENCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi [62]

Marcos Alonso [62]

N'Golo Kanté [75]

