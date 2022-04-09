Player Ratings: Southampton 0-6 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were 6-0 winners against Southampton in the Premier League as they bounced back from their two consecutive defeats.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring with his fine striker inside the area, before Mason Mount scored from outside the box shortly after.

Timo Werner, who could have had a hat-trick in the opening stages, eventually found the net with a composed finish, before his fellow German Kai Havertz ensured the result was sealed before halftime.

Werner then scored his second of the day early on in the second half with a tap in, before Mount made it six moments later with an easy finish.

The result will help Chelsea as they look to secure a finish in the top four this season.

It will also give them confidence going into their Champions League second leg tie against Madrid on Tuesday night.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against the Saints.

Edouard Mendy - 6.5/10

Quiet day in goal for the Senegalese goalkeeper. Made a great save to deny Che Adams at close range. An easy afternoon apart from that.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Opened the scoring emphatically and played a great ball into N'Golo Kante for the fifth goal. Was also solid in defence.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Another solid performance from the German defender who did well to keep Southampton quiet. Didn't have much to do in the grand scheme of things.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10 [63]

A quiet afternoon for the centre-back. Had very little to do in terms of defending and worked well to limit any attack Southampton had. Easy.

Andreas Christensen - 6.5/10

Had a howler of a performance against Real Madrid during the week, but was a lot better on the south coast. Like his fellow centre-backs, it was an easy afternoon for the Dane.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Playing in an unfamiliar role of right wing-back, Loftus-Cheek did well against the Saints. He look bright early on and could have had a goal himself. Comfortable game for him.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Returned to the starting lineup and proved once again why he is key to the side. Made a couple of great runs through midfield and look confident in the heart of the pitch.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

His tempo and energy was clear to see once again and worked well alongside Kovacic. Made a great run through on goal in the buildup to Werner's second, unlucky not to score the chip over Fraser Forster.

Timo Werner - 8/10

He could have scored a hat-rick before he eventually got onto the scoresheet, but Werner worked tirelessly all game. His first goal was full of composure, his second an easy finish. A good performance.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kai Havertz - 7/10 [45]

Another goal for the German international, with one of the easiest finishes he will ever have. Didn't have too much involvement beforehand but didn't put a foot wrong. Substituted at the start of the second half, presumably to be rested ahead of Madrid on Tuesday.

Mason Mount - 9/10 [68]

Two goals and an assist for the Cobham product meant he had a superb afternoon on the south coast. Once again he brought great energy to the side; his first goal was a superb strike from outside the box, his second an easy tap in. Did really well to assist Alonso too. Outstanding.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Bench:

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Could have scored in the sixth goal but was denied by Forster. Quiet afterwards though.

Reece James - 6/10

Played on the right of the back three when he came on and did well in his limited time on the pitch.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

Replaced Mount on the right of the attack but had little involvement going forward.

