Player Ratings: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea  | Premier League

Chelsea narrowly beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday evening in north London, courtesy of a first-half penalty from Jorginho.

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in his Chelsea tenure as the Blues took the bragging rights against Jose Mourinho's men.

Jorginho gave Chelsea a deserved lead in the 24th minute from the penalty spot, which ended up being the decisive goal in the London derby.

And Chelsea managed to hold on to take all three points in north London. A big result for the Blues and Tuchel's men which sees them climb above Spurs and into sixth in the Premier League.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

The Senegalese had a fairly quiet evening, but had a few nervy moments in possession inside his box. A ninth clean sheet in the league campaign for the 28-year-old.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

He struggled to deal with Son's pace on the break a few times in the first-half, but was part of the nexus that dominated the ball on the right-flank and wasn't really tested by the opposition attack.

Thiago Silva [36] - 6/10

He was rock-solid at the back for the Blues but was unfortunately hauled off just over the half-hour mark with a suspected leg injury.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Has been given a new lease of life under Tuchel and was a brick wall in defence alongside Silva and Azpilicueta. Another encouraging showing from the German.

Reece James - 7/10

Has built a good understanding with Hudson-Odoi and Mount on the right flank, and Spurs just couldn't cope with his pace and strength in the wing-back role.

Mateo Kovacic [74] - 7.5/10

Was unlucky to be taken off, but he was arguably Chelsea's silkiest player on the night as he ran the show in midfield for the third game running. Easily one of the first names on the teamsheet for Tuchel moving forward.

Jorginho - 9/10

Chelsea's best player on the night, the Italian dispatched the penalty in a unfamiliar style but his presence in midfield was instrumental for the win as he provided the perfect balance between attack and defence for the visitors.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Could've gotten in on the act late on, but he's slowly but surely going back to being the Alonso of the 16/17 campaign. His work-rate was brilliant and Ben Chilwell will surely find it difficult to find his way back into the side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [65] - 7.5/10

Deployed in his favoured right-wing role, he was torturing Spurs' leaky defence with a host of neaty exchanges with Mount and James on the right flank. Looks better every time he plays and he's one of Tuchel's favourites just three games into the new boss' reign.

Mason Mount - 7.5/10

He controlled the midfield alongside Kovacic and Jorginho, and slipped into the forward positions so that he could affect the game in the final third. Another outstanding performance from the Cobham graduate.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Though his barren run in front of goal goes on, the German international's work off-the-ball was immaculate and he won the penalty that gave his side the three points. A massive boost in confidence for the 24-year-old.

BENCH

Andreas Christensen [36]

Christian Pulisic [65]

N'Golo Kanté [74]

