Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after Mason Mount missed the deciding penalties as Tottenham Hotspur progressed into the quarter-finals.

Timo Werner opened the scoring in the first-half for the Blues as he fired past Hugo Lloris from the edge of the area, but in the 83rd minute, Erik Lamela slotted home at the back post to send it to penalties.

After four rounds of spot kicks, Harry Kane put the pressure on Chelsea to score the deciding penalty, but Mason Mount could only drag his penalty wide to see Spurs head through into the last-eight.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

On his Chelsea debut, Mendy showed an assured start to life with the Blues as he made two fine stops to deny Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon. Unfortunately he couldn't be the hero in the penalty shootout.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

The skipper provided the assist for Timo Werner's opener in the first-half after sending Reguilon

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

He made a fine tackle to deny Gedson Fernandes in the first-half, but was rarely tested by the Spurs forward line.

Fikayo Tomori - 6/10

He was also largely untested, but dealt with the Tottenham attackers well. Was nearly caught out early on in the second-half as Spurs increased the pressure.

Ben Chilwell [66] - 6/10

Looked solid on his first start for the Blues as he continued his return to full fitness. Whipped a dangerous ball from a free-kick in the first-half, but was taken off just after the hour mark for Emerson.

Jorginho - 7/10

He looked assured on the ball for the Blues in the first-half as Tottenham allowed Chelsea to have possession, however tried to force play at times.

Mateo Kovacic [70] - 6/10

Kovacic impact decreased as the game went on against Spurs, being caught out of position in spells . He picked up a yellow card which saw N'Golo Kante replace the Croatian to shore up the defence.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

The 19-year-old failed to have much influence on proceedings in north London, and probably should've done better with his chance in the second-half which could have wrapped the tie up for Chelsea.

Mason Mount - 5/10

Had the chance to play through Timo Werner at 1-0 but played a lazy ball, and missed the deciding penalty. A tough night for the midfielder.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Opened the scoring for the Blues, which was his first in Chelsea colours. Played well out on the left, proving to be a threat to the Spurs defence.

Olivier Giroud [76] - 5/10

A quiet night for the Frenchman as he only had 22 touches in north London and was substituted in the 76th minute for Tammy Abraham.

----------

BENCH

Emerson Palmieri [66] - 4/10

N'Golo Kante [70] - 7/10

Tammy Abraham [76] - 5/10

----------

Next up for Chelsea is Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

----------

