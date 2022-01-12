Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea are into the Carabao Cup final after a 1-0 (3-0 agg) victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Blues put in a business-like performance to finish off the job they started in the first leg a week prior, snuffing out any suggestion of a miracle comeback from the hosts early on and controlling the game from then on in.

Antonio Rüdiger pipped Spurs 'keeper Pierluigi Gollini to a Mason Mount corner, opening the scoring in the 18th minute and effectively sealing the tie. The former was adjudged to have fouled Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg inside the box and conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, before an excessively lengthy VAR check overturned the decision.

So far, so good at the break for Thomas Tuchel, who had seen his side control the fixture in a disciplined manner and now firmly place one foot into the second domestic cup final of his tenure.

Another perturbing penalty concession was struck off by VAR early in the second half, with Kepa Arrizabalaga sweeping superbly to deny a glorious chance for the Lilywhites. VAR would play a huge role again, striking off a Harry Kane equaliser in the 63rd minute.

In spite of the North Londoner's renewed spirit and fight, Chelsea ambled to the finish line in truth, with a clear gulf of class between the two. The Pensioners will face one of Liverpool or Arsenal in the final next month, but attention now turns to the stern test of Manchester City this Saturday lunchtime. In the interim, here are tonight's player ratings...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8/10

Scant little was asked of the Spaniard given the hosts could only muster a handful of shots on target, but that made his exquisite tackle on Lucas Moura ten minutes into the first half all the more impressive. It perfectly encapsulates his progress in between the sticks since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, exuding great awareness and competency - as can be said for his strong hands to deny Emerson Royal a matter of minutes later. One could argue he was caught in no man's land for Spurs' disallowed strike to draw level, but you could also argue he showed great intelligence to render Harry Kane in an offside position. The latter interpretation is the most accurate.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

Not the best day at the office for Chelsea's skipper. The club's current longest serving player made a couple of uncharacteristic errors - including an almost costly slip - and seemed a little off the pace, particularly as Spurs grew in confidence and had nothing to lose. Nonetheless, in the final analysis it mattered very little in the result.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10 [66]

A pretty comfortable evening up to a point for the great Dane, who was a picture of calm consistency as ever. Looked a little leggy by the time of his withdrawal, which was probably the right move with the home side throwing the kitchen sink and fresh legs into the mix to try and get back into proceedings.

Antonio Rüdiger - 9/10

Cometh the hour, cometh the (Ger)man. Showed great hunger to meet a delicious Mason Mount delivery and ensure the visitors were surely home and hosed. Seemed to barely misplace a pass and conducted from the back. It was no doubt the icing on the cake for fans, who had heard more positive rumblings earlier in the day surrounding a potential extension to his contract. Nothing is certain in that regard, but what cannot be contested is the former AS Roma man's commitment to the cause - nor his superb ability.

Malang Sarr - 8/10

Picked up right where he left off last week, nullifying the limited Spurs attacking threat with consummate ease. Many wrote off the Frenchman's chances of 'making it' at the club - and it is true to a fair extent that injuries elsewhere have thrown him a bone that otherwise was unlikely to land his way - but it has been pleasing to see that he can step up to the plate and show that he has a role to play in the royal blue shirt.

Jorginho - 8/10 [81]

A bit of a doddle for the Italian maestro in the engine room with all things considered. The Tottenham midfield again could not stem his influence, with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year silkily distributing to his teammates at will.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [77]

Thrives against much tougher competition than this, so it's fair to say the Croatian dynamo barely had to break a sweat to put in the requisite performance on the night. Impressive at advancing the ball and gliding past the opposition press, as is par for the course.

Mason Mount - 6/10 [66]

His corner assist aside, he was verging on a total non-factor at best and overtly sloppy at worst. The past few weeks hasn't been a particularly fruitful time for Chelsea's talisman - albeit, after a couple of months of performances of the highest level. Perhaps feeling the strain of his near constant availability and reliability, racking up some serious minutes in a strenuous period after the marathon season just gone. Still, no one will be more aware of the need to elevate his game than the professional 23-year-old.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

Bright enough, but once again guilty of some questionable decision-making and an ability to take proceedings by the scruff of the neck. Dynamite until the final split second on so many occasions. Frustrating, but the flashes of energy and intent are enough to merit the still tender Englishman being afforded runs in the side.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Where Mason Mount was perhaps shackled by this system, it was Werner who benefitted the most. Had a major influence on proceedings in the attacking unit - good and bad - and his movement oftentimes perplexed a poor Tottenham defence. His burgeoning partnership with his big strike partner shows glimpses of bearing fruit, giving Thomas Tuchel different options in his arsenal and tactical flexibility to ponder.

Romelu Lukaku - 7/10

For all his overtures of discontent a few weeks prior, it is impossible to level the accusation that the Belgian has reined his efforts in. Quite the opposite, in fact. He worked very hard on the evening, doing his fair share of pressing from the front and even tracking back to lend a hand at the opposite end of the field. For some, it'll take a lot more than this to work his way back into fractured affections - but leaving it all out on the line against one of your arch-rivals is a sure fire way to start making amends.

Bench:

Marcos Alonso - 6/10 [66]

Save for a moment he was left high and dry not so long after his introduction, this was a perfectly competent showing from the one-time Premier League winner - who may have some competition sooner rather than later.

Hakim Ziyech - /10 [66]

Making an appearance in spite of his nation's presence at AFCON on account of a falling out with the national team manager, Morocco's loss is Chelsea's gain. Little impact on the evening beyond a few neat touches and a solid defensive contribution, but 'The Wizard' will be needed in the wars to come.

Thiago Silva - 6/10 [66]

A welcome return for the Brazilian after a Covid scare. Had little to contend with, coming on to give Andreas Christensen some respite and warming up his legs for the gargantuan task that awaits in three days.

N'Golo Kante - N/A [77]

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - N/A [81]

