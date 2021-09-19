Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea moved up to top of the Premier League table on alphabetical order (the same goal difference as Liverpool) with a superb performance away at Tottenham - three goals, three points, another clean sheet, and setting a club record for a sixth consecutive away victory against Spurs.

The first half was extremely scrappy, both teams struggling to get a foothold in the game. After Thomas Tuchel replaced Mason Mount with N'golo Kante at half-time, and Chelsea switched to a 3-5-2, the Blues truly took control of the game - Thiago Silva scoring a brilliant header soon after the interval.

Substitute Kante added a second with a heavy deflection, although Chelsea deserved the luck with their second-half performance - energetic, ambitious, driven, and disciplined. Rudiger, who had a fine game along with the other centre-backs, slotted home a third, although Chelsea could've scored four or five in all honesty.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The return of N'golo Kante is a huge positive for the Blues, especially with the likes of Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Reece James set to reenter the side. Chelsea fans have various reasons to be delighted at the moment - conceding zero non-penalty goals in the league, and scoring 12. A title challenge may be premature to mention at this stage, although it has been a near-perfect opening to the 2021/22 league campaign.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa made his first league start of the season in Edouard Mendy's absence, after the Senegalese keeper picked up a minor knock in the midweek win over Zenit St Petersburg. Kepa's passing and distribution from the back looked somewhat shaky, and he shook off an injury scare in the 33rd minute after colliding with Son Heung-Min to continue the game. Kepa was tested less in the second half as the Blues took control, building on the high of saving the decisive penalty in August's Super Cup victory.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

The Danish Maldini made his fourth league start of the season, starting at right centre-back. Christensen made a spectacular acrobatic block in the opening minute to prevent a clear-cut chance for Spurs, and also had a shot off target in the 25th minute after some fine footwork created a narrow opening. Christensen saw out the game with calmness and composure, continuing his excellent form since the second half of last season, racking up clean sheets for fun.

Thiago Silva - 9/10

Thiago Silva continued his impressive form in the centre of defence, making a number of important defensive contributions in the first half - five clearances, and three tackles and interceptions. Silva provided experience and composure alongside Rudiger and Christensen, combining this with his typically progressive range of passing. Silva towered above the Spurs defence in the 48th minute to put Chelsea ahead with his third goal for the club - a superb header, almost adding a third goal in the 74th minute. Thiago Silva is proof that whilst form is temporary, class is permanent, and performances like this will go a long way in ensuring Chelsea's successes this season.

Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

Rudiger slotted into his favoured right centre-back role for Chelsea - playing 27 passes in the first half, combined with some fine defensive positioning to prevent Tottenham attacks. Rudiger had a brilliant second-half, providing experience and calmness to preserve Chelsea's clean-sheet, whilst adding a third goal late on with a fine finish - the cherry on the icing of the cake. Performances like this, which are increasingly regular, evidence the club's desire to tie Rudiger down to a new, long-term contract.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10

With Ben Chilwell still lacking the fitness to start his first game since the Champions League final in May, Marcos Alonso started his fifth league game at left wing-back. Alonso found himself in dangerous areas throughout the first half, playing 22 of 24 attempted passes, including one key pass. Alonso provided the assist for Silva's opener, and was unlucky not to score in the 52nd minute with a shot blocked off the line. Alonso is proving reliable in Chilwell's absence, and had a very decent showing this afternoon.

Jorginho - 8/10

N'golo Kante's return to the Chelsea squad from injury is a huge positive for the Blues - but the Frenchman could only start on the bench after recently returning to training, with Jorginho starting his fourth league game of the season. The Italian kept things ticking in midfield - playing 26 passes in the first half, and winning three of six ground duels. Jorginho had a fine second-half too, playing a range of passes to keep the Blues active and busy in midfield, and appears one of the first names on the team sheet at the moment.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Kovacic has arguably been one of Chelsea's best players so far this season, and the Croatian also made his fourth league start of the season in the 'Jovacic' pivot. With the game very scrappy in the first half, Kovacic was unable to fully impact the game with his dribbling, playing 24 of 27 attempted passes. Kovacic assisted his third goal of the season by setting-up Kante, giving Chelsea breathing space in the second-half, and was energetic in midfield throughout the game.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Captain Azpilicueta was reshuffled from the back three into a the right wing-back role, and often found himself in dangerous areas, similar to the zones he assisted Lukaku from in the Aston Villa and Zenit wins, respectively. The Spaniard combined this with defensiveness solidity - keeping the pacey Sergio Reguilon quiet down the left-hand flank.

Kai Havertz - 7/10 (69)

Havertz started alongside Lukaku and Mount for the third time this season, the most used Chelsea front three so far this campaign. Havertz's touch was neat and clean as always, combining nicely with his fellow attackers, although he mishit a decent opportunity in the 14th minute. Havertz was replaced by fellow countryman Timo Werner with 20 minutes left, and will hope to add more end product through goals and assists this season, after scoring one at Anfield last month, with the likes of Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic vying for minutes.

Romelu Lukaku - 7/10

Lukaku hoped to his continue his fine goal-scoring form with a fifth goal in as many games in all competitions for the Blues. Lukaku struggled with a lack of clear service, but was still unlucky not to score in the second-half with a scrappy opportunity, and a header with five minutes left. Big Rom has provided an invaluable element to the Chelsea attack, acting as a focal point and able to pin back defenders to great effect.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount - 6/10 (45)

'Money Mason' started his fifth game in all competitions - occupying the right of an attacking three. Mount had an afternoon to forget, losing possession seven times and winning one of five ground duels, and squandering a three on two opportunity in the 14th minute, before he was replaced by Kante at the half-time interval.

Bench

N'Golo Kante (45) - 8/10

Kante returned to Chelsea action after a brief lay-off from injury, replacing Mount at half-time - the Blues reverting to a 3-5-2 setup. The Frenchman injected energy into midfield, and scored his first goal of the season with a heavily-deflected strike in the 56th minute to make it 0-2. Kante's return to the team is a massive positive for the club, with the games coming thick and fast in all competitions.

Timo Werner (69) - 6/10

Werner has been used as a 'super-sub' in recent weeks, adding pace and runs in behind in the second half of games against tired defences. Werner wasted a golden chance in the 77th minute, and picked up a booking two minutes later for a late lunge, although his movement and instincts were a problem for a frustrated Spurs defence, creating a goal-mouth scramble that should've resulted in a goal in the 80th minute.

