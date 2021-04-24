Player Ratings: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea bagged a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday evening to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Timo Werner's goal two minutes before half time from close range was enough for Chelsea to claim all three points at the London Stadium.

West Ham were reduced to 10 late on after Fabian Balbuena was sent off for a follow through on Ben Chilwell.

Here are our Chelsea player ratings from the win over West Ham:

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

On his return, he didn't have much to do as West Ham failed to really test the Blues keeper.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Was solid at the back for the Blues, particularly in the air. Another clean sheet to reward his performance.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

An assured performance from the Brazilian to nullify the West Ham attack. Composed at the back as he cooled pressure and started the Blues' moves going forward.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Just like the other defenders, Rudiger dealt with Jarrod Bowen well, halting him of any chances in front of goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta [86] - 5.5/10

Struggled with the pace of the game as Ryan Fredericks enjoyed playing against the Spaniard. Also struggled to get forward when Chelsea broke, which saw him caught offside.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

He was everywhere in the midfield. Protecting the defence, breaking the play and feeding the ball to the attackers. Earned a yellow card in the final minutes for his troubles after another Kante-esque display.

Jorginho - 7/10

Controlled the ball well and set the tempo for Chelsea going forward. A solid performance defensively and setting up the attack.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Improved as the game went on and picked out a fantastic ball for Werner's opener.

Mason Mount - 8/10

A reason why he's been Chelsea's best performer this season. Mr Consistent made life difficult for the Hammers, twisting and turning with smart touches and was unlucky not to grab an assist in east London. As ever, his work rate off the ball was phenomenal.

Timo Werner [87] - 7.5/10

He was extremely bright. Clever runs in behind and held the ball up well early on. Should've had an early goal but fired Mount's cross over, but produced a smart finish to give the Blues the lead just before half-time. He would've been disappointed to have missed from yards out in the 54th minute which could've wrapped the game up.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christian Pulisic - 6/10 [74]

A quiet evening for the American. Involved in the combination play for Chelsea's opener but failed to make an impact.

BENCH

Hakim Ziyech [74]

Reece James [86]

Tammy Abraham [87]

