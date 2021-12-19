Player Ratings: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were held for the second consecutive game after being held to a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't the prettiest of performances from a depleted Blues side at Molineux but they claimed a point in difficult circumstances after having their request to postpone the game rejected.

Thomas Tuchel was forced into making two changes to his side that drew to Everton after confirming seven positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, adding to their injury woes.

IMAGO / Action Plus

They were light in numbers on Sunday afternoon and were nearly behind inside 15 minutes when Daniel Podence tucked in at the back post, but the flag saved Chelsea as Raul Jimenez was adjudged to be interfering with play in an offside position.

Chelsea had a brilliant chance with 12 minutes to go through Christian Pulisic, but Jose Sa made a brilliant save to ensure the points were shared in the final league outing before Christmas.

Here's how the Chelsea players performance in the west Midlands on Sunday afternoon:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Didn't have a lot to do between the sticks as Wolves rarely threatened. He picked the ball out of the net after Daniel Podence's goal was chalked off, but made a good save to deny a free Leander Dendoncker.

Chelsea's first clean sheet after six games without, so he will be pleased.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Marcal caused the Spaniard problems in the first half, but got better as the game went on. A clean sheet will give him confidence.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Swept up at the back extremely well, highlighting the quality of his positional awareness on the pitch. Cool, calm and assured.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Was in the book early on after a foul on Raul Jimenez. That was the highlight of his afternoon.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

Got caught at the back on several occasions. For Daniel Podence's opener that was ruled out, before being caught in two minds as Dendoncker found himself free in the box.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

N'Golo Kante - 8/10 - MOTM

Despite not being fully fit, the 30-year-old proved his credentials and importance to Tuchel's side. He was a burst of energy in the middle of the park, making challenges and winning the ball back. Superman.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10 (45)

The 22-year-old was brought in to the midfield to cope with Chelsea's injury problems in midfield. But he added to the woes as he was forced off at half-time for Saul after not being able to brush off his knock picked up in the opening 45.

Reece James - 7/10

Wolves targeted his side in the first half, struggled against Marcal but improved as the game went on. Linked up well with Mount and Kante as they tried, but failed, to unlock the deadlock.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mason Mount - 6/10

Worked his socks off like the rest of the team as they tried to cope with the large number of absences, but failed to make his mark on the game.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

The USMNT star struggled in the first half as Chelsea tried to hoof direct balls into his feet, which failed time after time. He had a huge chance with 12 minutes to go to put the visitors ahead but Jose Sa made a fine stop to ensure the scores to stayed level.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10 (65)

Very quiet. A summary of the Chelsea attack at Molineux.

Bench

Saul Niguez - 6/10 (45)

Under pressure after heavy criticism in midweek, Saul didn't do a lot wrong at Molineux. A much-improved display for Chelsea when he came on at half-time.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10 (65)

A welcome return for the Croatian, his first appearance since October following injury and Covid-19. Nearly gave Wolves the chance to score with a poor pass across the box.

