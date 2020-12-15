Player Ratings: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 against Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Tuesday night.

Olivier Giroud handed Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute with an excellent volley past Rui Patricio.

(Photo by Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images)

Daniel Podence earned the hosts a point after equalising in the 66th minute with a deflected strike.

And Pedro Neto completed the comeback scoring in stoppage time to seal the win for Wolves.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Made a good save in the first-half to deny Pedro Neto. Was unlucky to concede to Podence after a deflection and couldn't keep out Neto's effort.

Reece James - 6/10

Found it hard to cross as Wolves tried to ensure he had no joy on the right. VAR overturned a penalty after he was adjudged to have fouled initially. Could've done better for Wolves' equaliser.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

A solid performance at the back from the Brazilian, and was unfortunate to give away a corner, which wasn't one, that lead to the equaliser.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Defended well and commanded himself in the air both defensively and going forward. Extremely unlucky to see his header hit the woodwork after an incredible leap. Could've done better for Wolves' winner as he let Neto onto his left.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Wasn't a major influence in the first-half but produced the cross for Giroud's opener early in the second-half. Poor for Wolves' equaliser as he stood off Podence.

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

A consistent excellent performer. Ensured Wolves didn't enjoy success running through Chelsea's midfield - making several key interceptions and starting the Blues attack again.

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mason Mount - 6/10

An average performance from Mount in a difficult defeat for the Blues, losing two consecutive games for the first time this season. Linked well with Pulisic and Chilwell.

Kai Havertz [71] - 4.5/10

Another quiet game for the German. Was ineffective going forward for the Blues. Subsequently taken off for Kovacic.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Looked impressive on his return. A clear miss to the Chelsea side. Was direct and caused Nelson Semedo problems. Wasn't involved as much in the second-half.

(Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud [71] - 6.5/10

Sluggish at times in the first-half, giving away sloppy fouls. Should've scored when he headed over from a corner when he was unmarked. But put Chelsea ahead with an excellent volley early in the second-half.

Timo Werner - 5/10

Was quiet in the first-half, had a half chance but couldn't connect with Pulisic's cross. Struggled in his un-favoured wing role and wasn't at his most effective.

----------

BENCH

Mateo Kovacic [71]

Tammy Abraham [71]

----------

