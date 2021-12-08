Player Ratings: Zenit St Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea were able to round off their Champions League group campaign with a point against Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues had already qualified for the knockout stages of European football's prestigious competition but knew a win would secure top spot in their group ahead of Juventus.

However, despite Thomas Tuchel's side turning it around in the final ten minutes, Zenit pegged them back once against and ensured the points were shared.

Timo Werner opened the scoring after just two minutes with a close range tap in from a corner. However, Zenit equalised with less than ten minutes to go in the first half through Claudinho.

The hosts then took the lead just minutes later as Sardar Azmoun was clear through on goal, able to round Kepa Arrizabalaga and score his side's second of the night heading into the break.

Romelu Lukaku scored with less than half an hour remaining to level the tie, his first goal back from injury. Werner then completed the turnaround with a neat finish via Christian Pulisic's through ball, but Magomed Ozdoev's strike in stoppage time spoiled the party for Chelsea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8/10

Was brought in to rest first choice 'keeper Edouard Mendy and the most of his limited opportunity. Pulled off an important save to deny Malcolm who was through on goal and despite conceding twice, ensured it wasn't 3-1 before the break. Made an outstanding save to deny Zenit once again. Kept his side in the game until the end.

Malang Sarr - 4/10

Just a fourth appearance for Chelsea in all competitions this season, having previously played in the Champions League last season on loan at Porto. Did well to block Malcolm's effort for Zenit on the break but his inexperience was clear to see. Slightly improved second half though.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10

A third consecutive start for the Dane amid speculation over his contract situation. However, he was unable to replicate the form he showed earlier in the season. His poor marking allowed Azmoun to race through one on one with Kepa for Zenit's second goal. Needs to improve in order to regain a starting spot.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Club captain Azpilicueta was the most experienced in the backline and looked fairly comfortable in the opening stages. Remained fairly in control despite the two Zenit goals but not his finest performance in a blue shirt.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10 [64]

The youngster enjoyed a great run of form for Chelsea but was benched against Watford and West Ham. He played as right wing-back on the night meaning he was unable to show his true qualities on the left flank. Picked up an unnecessary yellow card in the opening half and did not have much of an impact on the game.

Saul Niguez - 5/10 [75]

Atletico Madrid's loanee has struggled in the central midfield position, with the Spaniard operating in the left wing-back role for this game. He did well to clear on a couple of occasions when needed but made a poor clearance before Zenit's first goal. An improved performance compared to recent games.

Ross Barkley - 5/10 [64]

A rare appearance from the 28-year-old. Produced a great cross for the opening goal, but lost possession for Zenit's second. His audacious attempt early in the second half was comfortably saved. Offered little else though.

Reece James - 6/10

Normally a right wing-back, James celebrated his 22nd birthday in central midfield. Although it was a rare sight for Chelsea fans, it was far from unfamiliar to the youngster as he once again proved his strength on the ball. However, it was clear to see he plays better in his natural wing-back role.

Timo Werner - 9/10

An early goal from the German after just two minutes put Chelsea in the lead, tapping in from close range. Showed great energy as per usual and made a great assist for Lukaku's goal and enjoyed a deserved second on the night. The German was arguably Chelsea's best player on the night.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Two goals in two games for the 22-year-old meant he travelled to Russia on a good run of form. He had a great chance to score in the first half and maybe should have done better. Remained fairly quiet throughout the rest of the game, but didn't really put a foot wrong.

Romelu Lukaku - 7/10 [75]

It was the striker's first start for the Blues since he faced Malmo in October, in which he suffered an injury that has seen him on the sidelines ever since. Linked up well with Werner for Mount's first chance and did well to track back when needed, and eventually scored to end his goal drought.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10 [64]

The American failed to have much impact going forward off the bench until his assist for Werner's second, a nice through ball into the feet of the German.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10 [64]

Like Pulisic, he didn't add too much but played some nice football to link up with his teammate for his side's third of the evening.

Kai Havertz - 6/10 [75]

Not enough time to make a real difference on the game, but occupied the striker role well for the remainder of the game.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10 [75]

A more experienced option in the left wing-back role for Chelsea. Not involved too much but did well to see the game out until Zenit's late equaliser.

