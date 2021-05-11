Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to Return for the Blues

Following Chelsea's recent league victory away to Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel's side is back at the Bridge when they host Arsenal.

Both Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso netted in Chelsea's win away to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Currently, the Blues are third in the league table and are one point above fourth-placed Leicester City.

In the fight for Champions League football, Chelsea will be looking to earn all three points against Arsenal. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With West Ham recently slipping up, the game with Arsenal is a chance for Chelsea to go clear of the chasing pack.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's side is coming off a 3-1 win at home to Sam Allardyce's West Brom.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Thiago Silva was rested in the win over City. The Brazilian veteran is set to reclaim his place in the starting eleven.

Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are set to feature alongside Thiago Silva in defence.

With Mateo Kovacic still out injured, Jorginho is set to partner N'Golo Kante in midfield.

With Andreas Christensen coming off due to an injury against City, Thiago Silva looks certain to feature against Arsenal.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Ben Chilwell did not feature in the Blues' recent league outing away in Manchester. The wingback is another who looks set to reclaim a place in the starting eleven.

Mason Mount has arguably been Chelsea's player of the season. Mount will be itching to feature against Arteta's side.

Kai Havertz was an unused substitute in the Blues' last league showdown. The German looks set to lead the line once again for Tuchel's side.

