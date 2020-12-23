NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Emerson & Azpilicueta set for starts in Ziyech, James and Chilwell's absence

Author:
Publish date:

The Blues are back in league action when they travel to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Frank Lampard's side ended their two-game winless run when they defeated West Ham in their last outing.

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the league table, one point behind fourth-placed Everton.

The Blues were victorious in their last league outing.

The Blues were victorious in their last league outing.

As for Arsenal, Arteta's men have not won a league match since the start of November, a 1-0 win against Manchester United.

----------

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic

----------

Frank Lampard confirmed that the showdown with Arsenal will come too soon for summer signing Hakim Ziyech.

Ben Chilwell picked up an injury in the victory over West Ham and is a doubt. Therefore, the Blues will be without both of their first choice fullbacks.

Mateo Kovacic came on in the second half against David Moyes' West Ham and brought some stability into Chelsea's midfield, getting the Blues on the ball and more comfortable in possession. The Croatian is in contention to feature.

Emerson looks set to make his first league start of the season in Chilwell's absence.

Emerson looks set to make his first league start of the season in Chilwell's absence.

Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line after his two goals helped the Blues to victory in their last league game.

Mason Mount was one of the standout players in Chelsea's last game, and the midfielder is set to retain his place in the starting eleven.

In the last few games, Christian Pulisic has caught the eyes of many Chelsea fans with his performances. Christian, like Mason, is set to retain his place in Frank's starting eleven.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (42)
News

Chelsea set to open contract talks with Kurt Zouma in 2021

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (3)
News

Frank Lampard: Form goes out the window for derbies

Silva and Zouma
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Emerson & Azpilicueta set for starts in Ziyech, James and Chilwell's absence

chelsea-fc-v-arsenal-fc-premier-league
News

Frank Lampard previews Arsenal clash & discusses Mikel Arteta's troubles

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (17)
News

Frank Lampard backs Timo Werner to succeed after 'struggling' to adapt to life in the Premier League

49605990
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea always aiming for silverware

49503143
News

Team News: Reece James and Ben Chilwell doubts to face Arsenal

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league-4
News

Hakim Ziyech ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal

49866658
News

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Arsenal on Boxing Day