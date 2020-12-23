Predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Emerson & Azpilicueta set for starts in Ziyech, James and Chilwell's absence

The Blues are back in league action when they travel to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Frank Lampard's side ended their two-game winless run when they defeated West Ham in their last outing.

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the league table, one point behind fourth-placed Everton.

The Blues were victorious in their last league outing. (Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Arsenal, Arteta's men have not won a league match since the start of November, a 1-0 win against Manchester United.

----------

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic

----------

Frank Lampard confirmed that the showdown with Arsenal will come too soon for summer signing Hakim Ziyech.

Ben Chilwell picked up an injury in the victory over West Ham and is a doubt. Therefore, the Blues will be without both of their first choice fullbacks.

Mateo Kovacic came on in the second half against David Moyes' West Ham and brought some stability into Chelsea's midfield, getting the Blues on the ball and more comfortable in possession. The Croatian is in contention to feature.

Emerson looks set to make his first league start of the season in Chilwell's absence.

Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line after his two goals helped the Blues to victory in their last league game.

Mason Mount was one of the standout players in Chelsea's last game, and the midfielder is set to retain his place in the starting eleven.

In the last few games, Christian Pulisic has caught the eyes of many Chelsea fans with his performances. Christian, like Mason, is set to retain his place in Frank's starting eleven.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube