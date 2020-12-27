Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Frank Lampard set to make several changes ahead of a must-win game

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side have now won once in their last four games. After their recent defeat to Arsenal, a quick turn around sees them host Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

In their last league game at the Bridge, the Blues ran out 3-0 winners against West Ham.

With this being a very busy period for Frank Lampard's side changes are most likely going to be made.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their poor performance against Arsenal. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Villa, they are coming off of a 3-0 win over Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Kante, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic

It's no secret that both Reece James and Ben Chilwell were both rushed back into the side for the showdown with Arsenal. With Manchester City to come, the pair should be rested against Aston Villa. This, therefore, allows the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson to get some game time under their belts.

Antonio Rudiger is likely to get the nod at centre-back in Thiago Silva's potential absence.

Mateo Kovacic was arguably one of the Blues' standout players against Arsenal and is therefore expected to start once again.

After a solid display in Chelsea's last outing, Christian Pulisic is set to retain his place. (Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi played forty-five minutes in the defeat to the Gunners and showed promising signs throughout the game. The young winger may be rewarded with a start in Chelsea's upcoming game.

Olivier Giroud was an unused substitute in the Blues' last league outing and is suspected to get a call-up against Dean Smith's side.

American Christian Pulisic has shown glimpses of last seasons performances in the last few games, and it is vital that Lampard gives the winger significant game time.

----------

