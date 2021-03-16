Predicted Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic to start in place of Mason Mount and Jorginho

Chelsea are back in Champions League action when they host La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are currently 1-0 up on aggregate following their away win, thanks to a sensational strike from Olivier Giroud.

Despite playing the away leg in Bucharest, Tuchel's side will be playing the home tie at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount will not be involved in the second leg with Atletico Madrid. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Should Chelsea progress, the Blues will be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

As for Atletico, Simeone's men will be hoping to turn their misfortunes around and win at the Bridge.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

With questions being asked about the fitness of Thiago Silva's fitness, Tuchel is most likely set to name an unchanged backline for the upcoming showdown with the Spanish side.

After picking up a yellow card in the first leg, Jorginho will be serving a suspension for the second leg. In his absence, Mateo Kovacic is set to reclaim his spot in midfield.

N'Golo Kante has been in fine form in the Blues' last few games. Tuchel will be hoping the Frenchman can put in yet another impressive display against Atletico.

Kai Havertz is set to replace Mason (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Like Jorginho, Mason Mount will be suspended for the second leg. Germany international Kai Havertz will almost certainly take Mount's place.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be desperate to get the nod in the starting eleven after the youngster did not start in Chelsea's last game.

Like Hudson-Odoi, Werner did not start in the Blues' last game with Leeds. The German forward will likely reclaim his spot in Chelsea's starting eleven.

