NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start for the Blues

Author:
Publish date:

Following their recent league outing, the Blues are back in Champions League action. Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Bucharest to face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. 

With the game not being played in Spain, this is a perfect opportunity for Chelsea to take control of the first leg.

The Blues finished top of their respective group in the earlier stages of the competition.

Chelsea were unbeaten in the Champions League Group Stage. 

Chelsea were unbeaten in the Champions League Group Stage. 

In the Champions League, an away goal is always crucial to have to go into the second leg. 

As for Madrid, Diego Simeone's men are currently top of the league and have been a joy to watch all season. With that being said, they will be without a few key players going into the game with Chelsea.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Mount, Giroud

With Thiago Silva still unavailable to feature for Chelsea, Denmark international Andreas Christensen is set to feature in the Brazilian's absenc

Despite coming on as a sub and then being subbed off in the Blues' last fixture, Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi might start in the Blues' round of 16 clash with the Spanish side. 

Marcos Alonso has managed to force his way back into the Chelsea side under Tuchel. The Spaniard thrives as a wingback and looks set to feature against the Spanish giants.

Callum Hudson-Odoi may start as a wingback against Diego Simeone's side. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi may start as a wingback against Diego Simeone's side. 

N'Golo Kante showed glimpses of his old self against Southampton. The Frenchman will be crucial defensively, particularly against Madrid's sensational attacking line. 

Timo Werner and Mason Mount are once again expected to get the nod ahead of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, who's just returned to training.

With Olivier Giroud impressing in the group stages of the competition, the veteran will look to carry his group stage form into the knockout phases. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fc-steaua-bucuresti-v-pfc-ludogorets-razgrad-uefa-champions-league-qualifying-play-offs
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start for the Blues

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (53)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'well equipped' for 'big test' against Atletico Madrid

chelsea-v-southampton-premier-league (4)
News

Chelsea handed double injury boost as Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic in squad to face Atletico Madrid

sevilla-fc-v-borussia-dortmund-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-leg-one
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

fc-steaua-bucuresti-v-aalborg-bk-uefa-europa-league
Match Coverage

Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (25)
News

Confirmed 23-man Chelsea squad to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (1)
News

Chelsea team news to face Atletico Madrid: Thiago Silva out, Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic travel

Tuchel x Azpi
News

"The solidity has recovered" - César Azpilicueta buoyed by Thomas Tuchel's impact since January appointment