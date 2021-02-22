Predicted Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start for the Blues

Following their recent league outing, the Blues are back in Champions League action. Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Bucharest to face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

With the game not being played in Spain, this is a perfect opportunity for Chelsea to take control of the first leg.

The Blues finished top of their respective group in the earlier stages of the competition.

Chelsea were unbeaten in the Champions League Group Stage. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In the Champions League, an away goal is always crucial to have to go into the second leg.

As for Madrid, Diego Simeone's men are currently top of the league and have been a joy to watch all season. With that being said, they will be without a few key players going into the game with Chelsea.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Mount, Giroud

With Thiago Silva still unavailable to feature for Chelsea, Denmark international Andreas Christensen is set to feature in the Brazilian's absenc

Despite coming on as a sub and then being subbed off in the Blues' last fixture, Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi might start in the Blues' round of 16 clash with the Spanish side.

Marcos Alonso has managed to force his way back into the Chelsea side under Tuchel. The Spaniard thrives as a wingback and looks set to feature against the Spanish giants.

Callum Hudson-Odoi may start as a wingback against Diego Simeone's side. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

N'Golo Kante showed glimpses of his old self against Southampton. The Frenchman will be crucial defensively, particularly against Madrid's sensational attacking line.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount are once again expected to get the nod ahead of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, who's just returned to training.

With Olivier Giroud impressing in the group stages of the competition, the veteran will look to carry his group stage form into the knockout phases.

