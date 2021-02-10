Predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley: N'Golo Kante & Hakim Ziyech to return for FA Cup tie

Following Thomas Tuchel's good start to his Chelsea career, the Blues will be looking to keep the momentum going when they travel to Yorkshire to face Barnsley in the FA Cup.

Chelsea progressed through to the fifth round with a 3-1 win over Championship side Luton.

A win for the Blues will see the side progress through to the quarter-finals stage.

Tammy Abraham scored all three goals in Chelsea's last FA Cup fixture. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

With Chelsea constantly in action, this is an opportunity for Tuchel to rest some key players.

As for Barnsley, they currently sit thirteenth in the Championship. Valérien Ismaël's side booked their place in the fifth round following a 1-0 home victory over Norwich.

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma; James, Kante, Gilmour, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham

With the Blues suffering a few setbacks at the back, Tuchel may have to stick to a similar defence that played against Sheffield United.

The only change at the back could see Frenchman Kurt Zouma feature for the first time under Tuchel.

Chelsea decided not to send Billy Gilmour out on loan and the Scotland international will be eager to impress the new boss.

Hakim Ziyech may feature for the second time under Tuchel. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has impressed the new manager so far. With the youngster coming off the bench against the Blades, Hudson-Odoi may get the chance to impress from the off against Barnsley.

Hakim Ziyech hasn't featured since Chelsea's draw with Wolves. The Moroccan international will be itching to start in the Blues' upcoming fixture.

Tammy Abraham looks set to lead the line in attack as Olivier Giroud started in Chelsea's last league game.

