Chelsea travel to the south coast to kick off their Premier League campaign against Graham Potter's Brighton on Monday night at the Amex Stadium.

The Blues will be looking to get off to a winning start after a busy summer transfer window, which has seen seven new faces arrive through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

In five league trips to Brighton over the years, Chelsea are yet to taste defeat.

Chelsea drew 1-1 the last time they visited Brighton in the Premier league.

As for Brighton, they'll be looking to improve on their 15th placed finish last season. The Seagulls have signed the likes of Joel Veltman and Adam Lallana over the summer. Most importantly, they've managed to tie Ben White down to a four-year extension, fending off interest from Leeds.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Brighton:

----------

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Havertz, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Pulisic

----------

With Mateo Kovacic suspended, after picking up a red card in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, Frank Lampard may choose to hand Kai Havertz his first Chelsea start.

After picking up an injury against Brighton in pre-season, Hakim Ziyech will be out of action for at least a couple of weeks. Ziyech's absence paves the way for the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic to step in and start.

Also ruled out is recent signing Ben Chilwell. The fullback is currently recovering from a heel injury. Therefore, stepping in for him will most likely be Spaniard Marcos Alonso.

Timo Werner is set to lead the line on Monday night. The German scored Chelsea's only goal in the pre-season draw away to Monday's opponents Brighton.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Brighton? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube