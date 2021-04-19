NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Kai Havertz to return to Blues side to face Seagulls

Following their recent success in the FA Cup Semi-Final, the Blues are back in league action when they host Brighton.

In their last league game, Tuchel's side ran out 4-1 winners away to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma all netted in the win at Selhurst Park as the Blues look to break into the top four. 

Chelsea ran out comfortable 4-1 winners in their last league outing.

Currently, Chelsea sit fifth in the league table and are one point behind fourth-placed West Ham.

As for Brighton, Graham Potter's side sit sixteenth in the standings and are coming off of a 0-0 draw against Everton.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Kepa Arrizabalaga was given the nod in Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final win against Pep's City, but it is expected that Edouard Mendy will retain his place as the Blues' number one.

A late decision will be made on the fitness of Thiago Silva, while Andreas Christensen is hoped to be able to return on Tuesday. It could see Kurt Zouma come into the defence.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell put in yet another solid display against Manchester City. The pair are expected to start once again against Brighton.

Jorginho has impressed in recent weeks. The Italian will resume his partnership with N'Golo Kante against Brighton.

With Mateo Kovacic still injured, N'Golo Kante looks set to pair up with Jorginho in midfield.

Kai Havertz did not start in the Blues' win in the cup. The German international will be itching to start in Chelsea's upcoming league game with Potter's side.

Christian Pulisic has been in fine form recently. The young American looks set to get another chance to impress Thomas Tuchel.

