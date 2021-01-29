Predicted Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mason Mount to force his way back into Tuchel's starting eleven?

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are once again back in league action when they host Sean Dyche's Burnley.

After picking up in his first game for the Blues, Tuchel will be desperate to pick up all three points against 'The Clarets.'

In the game with Wolves, Tuchel decided to change the system entirely to what looked like a 3-4-3. Therefore, the Chelsea manager may stick to the same approach against Dyche's Burnley side.

The Tuchel era began with a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves. (Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As of right now, the Blues currently sit eighth in the league table and are five points off fourth-placed West Ham.

Sean Dyche's Burnley side will be looking to carry on with their solid recent run of form. Following their recent victory over Aston Villa, Burnley sit fifteenth in the table and are nine points ahead of the drop zone.

----------

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma; Chilwell, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi; Havertz, Werner, Pulisic

----------

Despite failing to score against Wolves, there were signs of improvement under the system.

Cesar Azpilicueta is very much comfortable playing as a centre back, and the Spaniard will be eager to earn himself a regular role in Tuchel's starting eleven.

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed the Chelsea faithful at right wingback despite mainly plying his trade as a natural winger. The youngster may, once again, get the nod at wingback.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Mason Mount will be given the nod in midfield against Burnley. (Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mason Mount impressed when coming off the bench against Wolves, and the young midfielder will be itching to regain a place in the starting eleven.

Christian Pulisic, who has worked with Tuchel before, was also dangerous when he entered the field of play in Chelsea's recent game. His recent performance may have earned himself a start against 'The Clarets.'

Timo Werner was an unused substitute in Tuchel's first game in charge. The forward is currently enduring a poor run of form but will be desperate to impress the newly appointed manager.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube