Predicted Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Hakim Ziyech to make first Premier League start, return of Thiago Silva

On Saturday afternoon, the Blues travel up north to face Sean Dyche's Burnley in the Premier League.

In Chelsea's last league game, Frank Lampard's side picked up a point away to Manchester United.

The Blues currently sit tenth in the league after picking up nine points from their first six games.

Chelsea managed to keep their third clean sheet in a row against Krasnodar. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Burnley, Dyche's men sit eighteenth in the table and have yet to pick up a win so far this season. In their last game, they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Burnley:

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

After deciding to rest Thiago Silva in the game against FC Krasnodar, it's a no brainer that the Brazilian will immediately slot back into the defence for the clash with Burnley.

Reece James was another rested for the Champions League clash and is also expected to return to the starting eleven.

It looked as if Lampard changed the system in the game with Krasnodar. Considering it worked, Frank may look to play with two number eights against Burnley as Dyche's men love to defend deep and it'll take a lot to break their defence down.

Thiago Silva looks set to return after the Brazilian was rested against Krasnodar. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech impressed on his first Chelsea start and thoroughly deserves the nod on Saturday afternoon.

Edouard Mendy will no doubt keep his place in net as the Senegalese international has caught the eye of many since he broke his way into the Chelsea side.

Timo Werner scored from the spot last night and will once again lead the line for the Blues' upcoming Premier League fixture.

Will Chelsea get the three points against Burnley? Let us know your predictions below.

