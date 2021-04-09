Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Thiago Silva suspended, Andreas Christensen set to feature for the Blues

After Chelsea's recent success in the Champions League, the Blues are back in league action. Tuchel's men will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

The Blues will be looking to bounce back following their shock 5-2 home defeat to West Brom.

With teams around Chelsea closing in on the Blues, the game with Palace is a must-win for Tuchel's side.

The Blues will be looking to put the disappointing defeat to West Brom behind them.

Currently, Chelsea sit fifth in the league table and are one point off fourth-placed West Ham.

As for Palace, Hodgson's men currently sit twelfth in the league standings. 'The Eagles' are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Everton.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Thiago Silva will not feature against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian veteran picked up a red card in Chelsea's defeat to West Brom.

In his absence, Andreas Christensen is set to retain his place in Chelsea's starting eleven. The Denmark international has performed well under Tuchel so far.

Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell caught the eye of many in the recent showdown with Porto. The pair will be itching to feature once again for the Blues.

Mason Mount will once again feature for the Blues. (Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kante came off the bench against Porto, despite the midfielder picking up an injury on international duty. The Frenchman, if 100 per cent, will almost certainly start.

Mason Mount was another who impressed against the Portuguese side. The youngster has arguably been Chelsea's player of the season.

Kai Havertz looks set to spearhead Chelsea's attacking line in the upcoming fixture with Crystal Palace.

