Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy set to make Premier League debut, Havertz to return to side

Jevans99

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will be looking to put their recent disappointing performances behind them. Frank Lampard's men haven't won a league game since the opening day of the season. The Blues were knocked out on penalties by Tottenham this week in the Carabao Cup.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last five games against Palace. In the last meeting at Stamford Bridge, Lampard's side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

west-bromwich-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league
Chelsea currently sit ninth in the league after picking up four points from their opening three games.

As for Palace, a 1-0 win against Southampton was followed up with a sensational 3-1 win away to Manchester United. The Eagles currently sit sixth in the league table with six points out of a possible nine.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace:

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

----------

After signing from Rennes in the summer, Edouard Mendy made his debut in the shoot-out defeat to Tottenham. With the uncertainty as to who will be Chelsea's new number one keeper, Mendy will be favourite to start back to back games in tomorrow's clash with Palace.

Thiago Silva was rested for the game against Spurs in the Carabao Cup and will look to partner Kurt Zouma this weekend.

Frank Lampard confirmed today that Hakim Ziyech will not be in the squad ahead of Saturday afternoon's game. However, Christian Pulisic will be in the matchday squad, but the American international will not start.

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (31)
Mason Mount missed the decisive spot kick in the shoot-out defeat to Tottenham but is expected to retain his place in the starting eleven. 

With Christian Pulisic set to make the bench, that could mean that Timo Werner will be played out wide again at least until Pulisic is 100 per cent match-fit.

Kai Havertz looks set to start after the German midfielder was an unused sub in the game with Mourinho's Spurs.

Tammy Abraham will be expected to lead the line again after the young forward scored the last-minute equaliser in the draw with West Brom last weekend.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Crystal Palace? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

