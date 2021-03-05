Predicted Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mateo Kovacic set to return for the Blues

Following the Blues' recent victory over Liverpool, Tuchel's men are back in league action when they host Everton.

A Mason Mount strike was enough to give Chelsea all three points away to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Currently, Chelsea sit fourth in the table and are just one point ahead of their upcoming opponents.

Thomas Tuchel remains undefeated as a Chelsea manager. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With Chelsea, just three points behind Leicester, a win over Everton will see the Blues pile the pressure on Brendan Rodgers' side.

As for the Toffees, Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming off of a win against a struggling West Brom side. A win for Everton will see them leapfrog Chelsea in the standings once again.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner

It is unknown as to whether or not veteran Thiago Silva is fully fit for the upcoming showdown with Everton.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have all been impressive since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Mateo Kovacic was brought on late against the champions in Chelsea's last game. The Croatian international will be desperate to get the nod in midfield.

Will Andreas Christensen retain his place in the starting eleven (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kante is another player who has been impressive under Tuchel. The Frenchman is set to retain his place in the starting eleven.

Mason Mount was a standout star in the Blues' win at Anfield. The youngster will be looking to carry on his good run of form.

Timo Werner put in an impressive display, despite not scoring, against Liverpool. The German international will be another who is certain to feature.

