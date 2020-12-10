Predicted Chelsea XI to face Everton: Olivier Giroud set to lead the line once again

Frank Lampard's men are back in league action when they travel up to Merseyside to face former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti and his Everton side.

Chelsea won their last league outing against Leeds United and they currently third in the table.

The Blues are on a sensational run of form as of late, and they will be looking to keep the league momentum going against a strong Everton team.

Chelsea picked up a point in their last game against Russian side FC Krasnodar. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the Toffees, they currently sit ninth in the table and are coming off of a 1-1 draw with Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Werner, Giroud, Pulisic

Both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech will not be available for the clash with Everton as the pair sustained injuries recently, with Ziyech being forced off in the clash with Leeds.

With Chelsea making ten changes in the Champions League showdown with Krasnodar, the likes of Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell are set to return.

Mason Mount was an unused sub in the Blues' recent game, and the midfielder is expected to come back into the side.

Olivier Giroud will be looking to keep his great run of form going. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

Frenchman Olivier Giroud has been in fine form as of late, and the forward is once again expected to lead the line for Chelsea.

The injuries of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi allow Christian Pulisic to get his shot from the off in the upcoming game with Everton.

After coming on as a substitute in the game with Krasnodar, German forward Timo Werner looks set to start.

