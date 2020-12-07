Predicted Chelsea XI to face FC Krasnodar: Pulisic, Abraham & Gilmour set to start

The Blues are back in Champions League action when they host Krasnodar to conclude the 2020/21 Champions League group stage.

Frank Lampard's men picked up an impressive win away to Sevilla in their last European outing to secure top spot in Group E.

Chelsea have impressed in Europe so far this season, only conceding once in the whole group stage so far.

Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea's victory against Sevilla.

As for Krasnodar, the Russian side still have a little bit to play for. They are still in the hunt for third place, which will then take them into the Europa League knockout phase.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Krasnodar:

----------

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gilmour; Emerson, Abraham, Pulisic

----------

Callum Hudson-Odoi was expected to start but he will miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic was brought on in the second half against Leeds and is therefore vying for a start.

Tammy Abraham was also brought on late in the clash with Leeds. Should the forward start, it is a perfect opportunity to regain some confidence going into the busy festive period.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be devastated to miss out as he was destined to start on Tuesday.

Billy Gilmour will start for Chelsea against Krasnodar on Tuesday.

With Hakim Ziyech picking up an injury in the Blues' last game, Christian Pulisic will be desperate to impress and showcase his talent to Frank Lampard in what has been an injury-hit season for the winger.

The game with Krasnodar also gives full-back Emerson another chance to catch the eye of Frank Lampard and the Chelsea faithful.

----------

