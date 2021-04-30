Predicted Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Timo Werner set to be dropped with Kai Havertz coming in

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Timo Werner to be dropped, Kai Havertz to return

Following the Blues' recent showdown away to Real Madrid, Tuchel's side are back in league action when they host Scott Parker's Fulham.

In the league, Chelsea are coming off of a 1-0 away win against David Moyes' West Ham.

Currently, the Blues sit fourth in the league table and are three points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

Timo Werner scored the only goal in Chelsea's last league game.

With Leicester in league action before Tuchel's men, the clash with Fulham is a must-win for Chelsea.

As for Fulham, Parker's men are coming off of a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal. Fulham have struggled throughout the campaign and are currently eighteenth in the league standings.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

With Real Madrid still to come, Thomas Tuchel may opt to rest Thiago Silva in preparation for the Champions League clash with Zidane's side. Antonio Rudiger misses out through injury.

Andreas Christensen is set to retain his place in the starting eleven. The Denmark international has featured regularly under Tuchel.

Cesar Azpilicueta started at wing-back against Real. With that being said, the Spaniard is set to drop back as a centre back for the fixture with Fulham.

Andreas Christensen looks set to feature at the heart of the defence for Tuchel's side.

The midfield partnership of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho is set to resume against Scott Parker's side. Both Kante and Jorginho have been consistent starters in Mateo Kovacic's absence.

Mason Mount caught the eye of many with his performance against Real Madrid. The England international looks set to retain his place in the starting eleven.

Kai Havertz will be itching to reclaim his spot in the starting eleven. The German has been in and out of the side in recent times.

