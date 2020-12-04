Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Olivier Giroud set to make first Premier League start of the season

Chelsea are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

Frank Lampard's men picked up a draw in their last league outing at home to league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have caught the eye of many this season and are arguably one of the most in-form sides in the league right now. The Blues have only lost once in the league this season, and that was to reigning champions, Liverpool.

Frank Lampard's men put in yet another impressive display in their last game to continue their great run of form.

As for Leeds United, Bielsa's side have also impressed this season with their unique style of play. Leeds currently sit twelfth in the league.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United:

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Kante, Havertz; Werner, Giroud, Ziyech

----------

After keeping yet another clean sheet in the clash with Sevilla, keeper Edouard Mendy is set to retain his place in net.

Thiago Silva was rested in midweek, and the Brazilian veteran is expected to come back into the side for the showdown with Leeds.

German midfielder Kai Havertz started his first game since recovering from COVID-19 in Seville and could earn himself a start in the upcoming league game.

Frenchman Olivier Giroud looks set to make his first Premier League start of the season.

Olivier Giroud has been in sensational form as of late. His four goals against Sevilla is set to be rewarded with a start against Leeds.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech will be keen to come back into the attacking line with Olivier Giroud after the pair were named on the bench in the recent Champions League fixture.

Reece James was an unused substitute in the Blues' last game and is therefore expected to start alongside Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Leeds United? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

