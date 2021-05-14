Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leicester City: Kepa and Kante to Start for the Blues at Wembley

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leicester City: Kepa Arrizabalaga and N'Golo Kante to Start for the Blues at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel will look to win his first trophy as a Chelsea manager when his side faces Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

With just four games remaining, the Blues will be eager to end the campaign on a high by winning both the Champions League and the FA Cup, as well as finishing in the top four.

Tuchel's men progressed through to the FA Cup final following their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Semi-Final.

It is expected that there will be over 20,000 in attendance for the final.

As for Leicester City, they progressed through to the final after a 1-0 win against Southampton.

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner, Mount

After the league game with Arsenal, Tuchel confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga would start against Leicester City.

Andreas Christensen is available for the Blues. Thiago Silva is set to retain his place in the Chelsea defence, and could be joined by Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

N'Golo Kante was rested and de-risked for the showdown against Arsenal. Tuchel confirmed the Frenchman would start at Wembley.

This will be Thomas Tuchel's first final as a Chelsea manager. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mateo Kovacic returns from injury, but starting could come too soon for him, which could see Jorginho start alongside Kante.

Chelsea's ever-present Mason Mount will no doubt feature for the Blues. The youngster has been in fine form throughout the season.

Timo Werner will be itching to lead the line for Thomas Tuchel's side. The German forward did not feature in the Blues' last game.

