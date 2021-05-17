Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Edouard Mendy Set to Return in a Must-Win Game for the Blues

Following heartache in their last game, Chelsea will be wanting to get revenge on Leicester when they host 'The Foxes' in the Premier League.

In the Blues' last league game, Thomas Tuchel's side suffered defeat at home to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Following Liverpool's late winner against West Brom, it is essential that Chelsea pick up six points from their remaining two games.

The pressure is now on Thomas Tuchel, with Chelsea hoping to earn themselves a place in next season's Champions League.

As for Brendan Rodgers' side, they're coming off of an impressive win away to Manchester United as they aim to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

With Kepa starting the last two games, Edouard Mendy is set to reclaim his place in Chelsea's starting eleven.

Cesar Azpilicueta started at wingback in the Blues' last game, the Spaniard will most likely drop back to centre back against Leicester.

Ben Chilwell didn't start in Chelsea's cup final defeat to Leicester. The full-back will be itching to start against his old club.

Ben Chilwell will be desperate to star (Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

Mateo Kovacic has only returned to training recently. It could see him come off the bench and Jorginho to partner N'Golo Kante in midfield from the start once again.

German international Timo Werner led the line in Chelsea's last game. The forward may be deployed as a winger in what is a must-win game against Leicester.

Kai Havertz was another who didn't start in the cup final. The youngster will be eager to lead the line in the Blues' upcoming game.

