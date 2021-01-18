NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante out, Callum Hudson-Odoi & Jorginho to start

Author:
Publish date:

The Blues will be looking to make it two wins from two when they travel to Leicester to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Frank Lampard's side picked up a much needed three points in their last outing against Fulham thanks to a Mason Mount strike.

Chelsea currently sit seventh in the league table and are five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Mason Mount was the match winner at Craven Cottage.

As for the Foxes, Leicester are currently enduring a phenomenal season. Rodgers' side sit third in the table, and they will be looking to continue their good run of form.

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Mount, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech

----------

With Reece James back in training, the fullback was rested against Fulham and is therefore expected to reclaim his spot at right-back.

Kurt Zouma was also rested in the win over Scott Parker's side, and the Frenchman will be itching to start in the must-win showdown with Leicester.

With N'Golo Kante set to miss the game due to an injury, Italian midfield Jorginho is set to retain his place in midfield.

The Blues faithful will be hoping that Callum Hudson-Odoi gets the nod out wide against Leicester. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi put in a sensational display when he came off the bench in Chelsea's win at Craven Cottage. The winger has to start at Leicester.

Kai Havertz has endured a tough start to his Chelsea career so far, but the German international deserves the nod in midfield alongside Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

Forward Timo Werner is also experiencing a tough time at the moment, but the German international will find his feet soon enough, and it could come at the King Power.

----------

