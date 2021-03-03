Predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Andreas Christensen set to retain his place in Blues side

Following the Blues' recent draw with Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel's side are back in league action. Chelsea travel to Merseyside to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, the Blues remain undefeated in all competitions.

Currently, Chelsea sit fifth in the table and are one point behind David Moyes' West Ham United.

The Blues drew 0-0 in their last league game against Manchester United. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The showdown with Liverpool is a chance to close the gap on the likes of Leicester and West Ham.

As for Liverpool, Klopp's men are coming off of a win against Sheffield United. However, the side are currently enduring a horrific defence of their title.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner

Thiago Silva has recently returned to first-team training. With that being said, the clash with Liverpool comes too soon for the Brazilian veteran.

Therefore, Andreas Christensen is set to retain his place in Chelsea's starting eleven following his recent good run of form.

Marcos Alonso could return for the Blues. N'Golo Kante will hope retain his place in the starting eleven and provide cover for the Spaniard.

Will Callum Hudson-Odoi be pushed further up field against Liverpool? (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Reece James will be itching to hold down a regular spot at wingback with the Euros only round the corner.

Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature in an attempt to beat Liverpool's high press and break through their high line.

Timo Werner is the perfect candidate to feature in that "False 9" slot as his pace will be crucial if Chelsea are going to efficiently get in behind,

