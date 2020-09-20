SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mateo Kovacic to return to side after suspension

Jevans99

Chelsea will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time this season as they host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to make it two wins from two games as they opened the season with a 3-1 win away to Brighton on Monday night.

In the last five meetings, in all competitions, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Chelsea have only won once. That was last season, where a Ross Barkley stunner secured a 2-0 win for the Blues at the Bridge.

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (13)
Chelsea lost 5-3 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their last meeting with the Reds.

As for Liverpool, the Reds opened their account with a dramatic 4-3 win against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday evening. Mohamed Salah will be looking to add to the three goals he scored that night when he faces his old employers.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool:

----------

Arrizabalaga; James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Mount

----------

Frank Lampard confirmed that Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will not feature on Sunday.

The absence of Silva means that Lampard may want to stick with Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen after the pair put in an effective game on Monday night.

Chelsea's Player of the Season, last year, Mateo Kovacic is back from suspension and is expected to slot straight back in next to Frenchman N'Golo Kante.

CL x Kovacic
Mateo Kovacic is set to feature on Sunday after being suspended for Monday's clash with Brighton.

Timo Werner is once again expected to lead the line against Liverpool in what will be his Stamford Bridge debut.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Liverpool? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking for three points back at home in west London.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their first home game of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool clash not a game about making a statement

Frank Lampard insist Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool isn't a fixture which is about making a statement to the rest of the league.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

Franky Soe Naing

Lampard: Kai Havertz & Timo Werner will add quality regardless of position

Frank Lampard says that regardless of what position Kai Havertz and Timo Werner play, they will make a difference.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to build on the momentum built from a 3-1 win away at Brighton in their last outing.

Ben Davies

Opposition View: Chelsea vs Liverpool ft. LFCTransferRoom

Chelsea welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to west London on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Why Thiago Silva won't make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool

Thiago Silva will not make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz: Chelsea will get the best out of me in the no.10 role

Kai Havertz has revealed that his best position is in the no.10 role following his switch to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Barnsley in Carabao Cup third round

Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono