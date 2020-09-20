Chelsea will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time this season as they host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to make it two wins from two games as they opened the season with a 3-1 win away to Brighton on Monday night.

In the last five meetings, in all competitions, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Chelsea have only won once. That was last season, where a Ross Barkley stunner secured a 2-0 win for the Blues at the Bridge.

Chelsea lost 5-3 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their last meeting with the Reds.

As for Liverpool, the Reds opened their account with a dramatic 4-3 win against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday evening. Mohamed Salah will be looking to add to the three goals he scored that night when he faces his old employers.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool:

Arrizabalaga; James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Mount

Frank Lampard confirmed that Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will not feature on Sunday.

The absence of Silva means that Lampard may want to stick with Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen after the pair put in an effective game on Monday night.

Chelsea's Player of the Season, last year, Mateo Kovacic is back from suspension and is expected to slot straight back in next to Frenchman N'Golo Kante.

Mateo Kovacic is set to feature on Sunday after being suspended for Monday's clash with Brighton.

Timo Werner is once again expected to lead the line against Liverpool in what will be his Stamford Bridge debut.

