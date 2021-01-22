Predicted Chelsea XI to face Luton: Billy Gilmour set to get the nod in midfield for the Blues

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard's side are back in FA Cup action when they host Championship side, Luton.

The Blues were victorious in round three, beating League Two side Morecambe 4-0.

With Chelsea's recent poor league form, Frank will be looking name a strong side against Luton in an attempt to regain some confidence into the side.

The third-round victory over Morecambe set up the clash with Luton. 

A defeat for Frank's men could eventually cost Lampard his job. Therefore, the showdown with Luton is a must-win for the Blues.

As for Luton, Nathan Jones' side currently sit 13th in the Championship and will be looking to cause a big upset. They earned their spot in the fourth round after defeating fellow Championship side, Reading.

----------

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Gilmour, Mount, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech

----------

After playing back to back league games, Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva is set to be rested in the clash with Luton.

Despite being linked with a move away from the club, Emerson is expected to get the nod at full-back.

Billy Gilmour will be itching to get a start after fans were craving for the youngster to start in the Blues' recent game with Leicester.

After starting in the previous round, Billy Gilmour will once again be looking for yet another cup start.

As Chelsea are in cup action, first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy is due to be rested, allowing Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance to impress Frank.

Timo Werner did not start the Blues' last game. The German is currently enduring a rough spell right now, but this is the perfect opportunity for the forward to get back amongst the goals against Luton.

Like Werner, Hakim Ziyech did not start against Leicester. The Morrocan international impressed in the last round against Morecambe.

----------

