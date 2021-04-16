Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante to start in place of Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic

Following the Blues' progression through to the Champions League Semi-Finals, Thomas Tuchel's side are back in cup action.

Chelsea will travel to Wembley to face Manchester City for a chance to reach the FA Cup final.

The Blues progressed through to the Semi-Finals following a 2-0 home win against Sheffield United in the Quarter-Finals stage.

Chelsea will be hoping to progress through to the final for the second year in a row.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to dent City's prospect of winning the quadruple this season.

As for Pep's side, City earned their spot in the Semi-Finals following a 2-0 away win to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Thomas Tuchel recently confirmed that Denmark international Andreas Christensen will be unavailable for the showdown with the Premier League leaders.

In his absence, Thiago Silva is set to fill in for Christensen. The Brazilian played the full ninety in Chelsea's recent game with Porto.

It was also announced that Mateo Kovacic is still not fit to return for the Blues. N'Golo Kante will fill in once again for the Croatian international.

Mateo Kovacic will not feature against Manchester City. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell have impressed recently. The pair look set to retain their place in the starting eleven once again.

Christian Pulisic has been in fine form as of late. The American will be itching to get the nod in Tuchel's starting eleven.

Kai Havertz looks set to retain his place leading the line-up top for the Blues. Havertz is another player who has been in decent form recently.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube