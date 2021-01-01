Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to retain his starting spot

Following the Blues' recent draw with Aston Villa, Frank Lampard's side are once again back in league action when they host Manchester City.

Chelsea currently sit six in the league table but are enduring a tough run of form. Lampard's men have only won once in their last five league outings.

After resting several players in the showdown with Aston Villa, Frank is set to call upon several key first-team players when they host Pep's Manchester City.

The Blues will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Manchester City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

As for City, they are coming off of a 2-0 home win against Newcastle. With that being said, various players within the camp are currently isolating due to COVID-19 related issues.

----------

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Pulisic

----------

Lampard has recently stated that fullback Reece James will miss the game due to a hamstring problem.

In James' absence, Cesar Azpilicueta is due to replace the young fullback.

Both Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma are expected to start as the pair were rested for the Blues' recent clash with Villa.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be itching to retain his place in Chelsea's starting eleven. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech has trained for the last couple of games, but it might be too soon for the winger to start.

N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount played 90 minutes in Chelsea's last game and are expected to slot in midfield once again alongside Mateo Kovacic.

In recent games, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have caught the eye of many Chelsea fans. Therefore, both are expected to feature with Timo Werner leading the line.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube