Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Thomas Tuchel set to ring the changes for 'fresh legs'

Following Chelsea's recent success in the Champions League, the Blues are back in league action when they travel to Manchester to face Manchester City.

A Kai Havertz double in Chelsea's last league game secured all three points at home to Fulham.

Currently, Thomas Tuchel's side sits fourth in the league table and are three points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

With the top four race heating up, Chelsea will be desperate to earn themselves a spot in Europe's elite. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With only four games remaining of the Premier League season, the Blues will be desperate to secure Champions League football.

As for Manchester City, Pep's side can clinch the league title if they pick up all three points against Chelsea.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner

After featuring for the Blues as a wingback against Real Madrid, Cesar Azpilicueta is set to feature in a back three for the clash with City.

The Spaniard is set to play alongside both Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger at the heart of Chelsea's backline.

With Azpilicueta potentially reverting back to a centre back, this will allow Reece James to slot back in as a wingback for the upcoming league fixture.

The Blues are coming off a 2-0 home win over Real Madrid.

Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined for Chelsea. Therefore, Jorginho looks set to partner N'Golo Kante once again.

In the win over Real Madrid, Timo Werner netted the Blues' first goal. The German forward looks set to retain his place in the Chelsea side.

Christian Pulisic impressed off the bench in the Blues' recent fixture. The young American will be itching to start against Manchester City as Tuchel hinted at several changes for the trip to the Etihad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube