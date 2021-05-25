Predicted Chelsea XI to face Man City: Blues Itching to Have Mendy & Kante Available

After securing Champions League football in their last game, the Blues have one final game left of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the Champions League final.

Chelsea earned their place in the final after a 3-1 aggregate win against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Both Timo Werner and Mason Mount netted in the victory over Real Madrid.

As for Manchester City, a 4-1 aggregate win against Paris Saint-Germain earned them a place in this season's final.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

In the Blues' last outing against Aston Villa, Edouard Mendy was forced off with an injury at half-time. Thomas Tuchel confirmed it will be a situation that will be assessed throughout the week ahead of the final, with Chelsea desperate to have Mendy available to face Man City.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have all been ever-present in Chelsea's defence since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The trio look set to start once again in what is the Blues' biggest game of the season.

N'Golo Kante did not feature in the defeat to Aston Villa following a hamstring problem. The France international will be itching to play a part in the Champions League final, as he returns to training in the build up to the showdown in Porto.

After disappointment in the FA Cup final, Chelsea will be looking to win at le (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite Mateo Kovacic recently returning to match fitness, it is a possibility that Jorginho is more likely to start ahead of the Croatian due to match sharpness.

In the second leg of the semi-final, Tuchel opted to start Kai Havertz as a 'false nine'. The move proved to be successful and efficient. Kai, who has been in and out of the squad recently, will be eager to get the nod in the starting eleven.

Timo Werner will be desperate to feature alongside Havertz. He was another who impressed in the victory over Real Madrid.

