On Saturday evening, the Blues are travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

They will be looking to put the Southampton performance behind them.

Chelsea put in a reasonably solid defensive performance on Tuesday night in the 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla.

The Blues picked up a point in their first game of the 2020/21 Champions League. (Photo by Alastair Grant)

Frank Lampard's men currently sit eighth in the league table. The last time the Blues visited Old Trafford, was in the disappointing 4-0 defeat on the opening day of last season.

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjær, they're coming off of an impressive 2-1 win away to PSG on Tuesday night. However, in the league, his side currently sits fifteenth.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United:

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

----------

After the Blues kept a clean sheet against a tough Sevilla side, it looks as if Lampard has his best defensive backline going forward. It looks as if everyone is fit to start and, slowly but surely, Edouard Mendy is establishing himself as Chelsea's number one keeper.

Both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggled to make an impact in the game with the Spanish side, but it's a must that they start because on their day, they're unstoppable.

With Jorginho starting the last few games, Frank may look to bring in Mateo Kovacic.

Edoaurd Mendy kept another clean-sheet in the clash with Sevilla.

Christian Pulisic appeared to have picked up a slight knock during Tuesday's game but is however fit to face United on Saturday.

With Lampard confirming that Hakim Ziyech still needs more time to build up fitness, it looks as if Mason Mount will get the nod again.

Thiago Silva is another player who picked up a knock against Sevilla but is expected to be fit for the clash with Ole's Manchester United.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Manchester United? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

