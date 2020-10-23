SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva both fit to start

Jevans99

On Saturday evening, the Blues are travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

They will be looking to put the Southampton performance behind them.

Chelsea put in a reasonably solid defensive performance on Tuesday night in the 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla.

48856913
The Blues picked up a point in their first game of the 2020/21 Champions League.(Photo by Alastair Grant)

Frank Lampard's men currently sit eighth in the league table. The last time the Blues visited Old Trafford, was in the disappointing 4-0 defeat on the opening day of last season.

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjær, they're coming off of an impressive 2-1 win away to PSG on Tuesday night. However, in the league, his side currently sits fifteenth.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United:

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

----------

After the Blues kept a clean sheet against a tough Sevilla side, it looks as if Lampard has his best defensive backline going forward. It looks as if everyone is fit to start and, slowly but surely, Edouard Mendy is establishing himself as Chelsea's number one keeper.

Both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggled to make an impact in the game with the Spanish side, but it's a must that they start because on their day, they're unstoppable.

With Jorginho starting the last few games, Frank may look to bring in Mateo Kovacic.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-sevilla-2
Edoaurd Mendy kept another clean-sheet in the clash with Sevilla.

Christian Pulisic appeared to have picked up a slight knock during Tuesday's game but is however fit to face United on Saturday.

With Lampard confirming that Hakim Ziyech still needs more time to build up fitness, it looks as if Mason Mount will get the nod again.

Thiago Silva is another player who picked up a knock against Sevilla but is expected to be fit for the clash with Ole's Manchester United.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Manchester United? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jorginho addresses summer transfer links to Arsenal

Jorginho has spoken about speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals challenge in handing Hakim Ziyech minutes to boost match fitness

Frank Lampard has revealed how difficult it has been to integrate injured players returning to the Chelsea side in the middle of a season.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Frank Lampard's influence in Chelsea's interest of Declan Rice

Frank Lampard is the main reason why Chelsea want Declan Rice, a West Ham source has revealed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on 'quality' Man Utd side & opportunity to claim 'very hard-earned' points

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their match against Manchester United on Saturday evening is a good opportunity to pick up some 'hard-earned' points in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to get better after 'seeing some signs' of side coming together

Frank Lampard says he is seeing signs of his Chelsea side gelling and expects his side to continue to improve ahead of Manchester United clash.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Man Utd clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Matt Debono

Comment: Who Frank Lampard should start at right-back against Manchester United

On Saturday Chelsea will look to bounce back after last weekend's draw to Southampton by visiting top four contenders Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Reuben Rosso

Hakim Ziyech labels Chelsea star Christian Pulisic a 'crazy winger'

Hakim Ziyech has lauded fellow Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after joining the club from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech reveals how quickly £33M transfer to Chelsea happened

Frank Lampard played an important part in Hakim Ziyech's move to Chelsea which was completed in 10 days, admitted the Blues winger.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech reveals failed transfer two years ago following Chelsea move

Hakim Ziyech has revealed he was close to joining another club two years ago during his time with Ajax.

Matt Debono