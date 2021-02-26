Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel set to name one change from the win over Atletico Madrid

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel set to name unchanged side following win over Atletico Madrid

Following the Blues' recent success in the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel's men are back in league action when they host Manchester United.

Olivier Giroud's stunning effort gave Chelsea the edge in their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid.

Currently, Chelsea sit fifth in the table and are two points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

A win over Manchester United will see the Blues put pressure on the teams above them as they aim to qualify for the Champions League once again.

As for United, Ole's side sit second in the league standings and are coming off of a win over Newcastle United.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Mount, Giroud

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Thiago Silva remains unavailable for the Blues. Danish international Andreas Christensen is set to retain his place in the starting XI.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was one of Chelsea's standout players against Atletico and has impressed under Tuchel in recent weeks.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has adapted magnificently to the wing-back role, and the young Englishman will be itching to start against Manchester United.

Both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have impressed under Tuchel so far. The dynamic duo are set to retain their places in the starting eleven.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount also impressed in midweek. The upcoming clash will be one of the Blues' biggest games of the season, and the pair will be desperate to perform.

Olivier Giroud netted the winner against Atletico. Tuchel claimed that the forward will be instrumental in Chelsea's upcoming fixtures.

