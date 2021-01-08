Predicted Chelsea XI to face Morecambe: Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin to be given the nod in the starting lineup

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Morecambe: Billy Gilmour & Tino Anjorin to be given the nod in the starting lineup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are in FA Cup action for the first time this season when they host League 2 side, Morecambe.

The Blues will be looking to put their poor recent form behind them as they attempt to strike gold in England's most prestigious cup competition.

Lampard may use this game to rest several key players ahead of their next league game against Fulham.

The clash with Morecambe gives Frank Lampard's side the perfect opportunity to restore some confidence.

As for the opponents, Morecambe are currently enduring a good run of form. They have won four out of their last five games as they seek promotion to League 1.

----------

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gilmour; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Anjorin

----------

N'Golo Kante is out with a 'minor hamstring injury' and will also be ineligible to face Fulham in the Blues' next game due to him picking up his fifth booking of the season against Manchester City.

Kurt Zouma is set to start alongside Antonio Rudiger as Andreas Christensen will not feature in the cup game after sustaining an injury against Aston Villa.

Lampard looks set to give young midfielder Billy Gilmour some minutes under his belt with the Scottish international eager to get regular game time.

Billy Gilmour will be desperate to catch the eye of Frank Lampard should he start against the League 2 side. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has seen little action so far this season. It is an opportunity for the world's most expensive goalkeeper to impress Frank Lampard.

Tino Anjorin started in Chelsea's draw with Krasnodar, and the 19-year-old will most likely receive a call up against Morecambe.

Tammy Abraham is set to lead the attack as the forward was an unused substitute in the recent defeat to City.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube