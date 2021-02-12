Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mason Mount & Timo Werner expected to return for Blues

After progressing through to the FA Cup quarter-finals recently, the Blues are back in Premier League action when they host Steve Bruce's Newcastle United.

In their last league outing, Chelsea defeated Chris Wilder's Sheffield United away from home.

It's vital that the Blues pick up all three points in the upcoming fixture with Newcastle as the race for a Champions League spot is hotting up.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners in their last league game. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Currently, Chelsea sit fifth in the table and are one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

As for Newcastle United, Steve Bruce's men are sixteenth in the table but are coming off of a 3-2 win at home to Southampton.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Giroud

With Thiago Silva still sitting on the sidelines due to an injury, Andreas Christensen is set to feature in the Brazilian's absence.

Both Marcos Alonso and Emerson played in the Blues' recent fixture. This could mean that Ben Chilwell may get the nod at left wingback.

Thomas Tuchel is almost certainly going to pair up both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield once again.

Timo Werner was rested against Barnsley and is therefore set to start against 'The Magpies.' (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Mason Mount has impressed many in recent weeks. After being rested in Chelsea's victory in South Yorkshire, the young Englishman will no doubt return to the starting eleven against Newcastle.

German international Timo Werner is set to feature after recovering from a dead leg, with the forward desperate to get back on the scoresheet.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi playing 90 minutes against Barnsley, the young winger may feature against Newcastle but most likely off the bench. This allows Timo to cut in from the flanks and allow Olivier Giroud to lead the line for the Blues.

READ MORE: Chelsea team news to face Newcastle: Kai Havertz & Thiago Silva out, Timo Werner to return

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel provides fitness update on Kai Havertz

READ MORE: Timo Werner set to return to Chelsea side ahead of Newcastle United clash

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube