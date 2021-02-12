Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mason Mount & Timo Werner expected to return for Blues
After progressing through to the FA Cup quarter-finals recently, the Blues are back in Premier League action when they host Steve Bruce's Newcastle United.
In their last league outing, Chelsea defeated Chris Wilder's Sheffield United away from home.
It's vital that the Blues pick up all three points in the upcoming fixture with Newcastle as the race for a Champions League spot is hotting up.
Currently, Chelsea sit fifth in the table and are one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
As for Newcastle United, Steve Bruce's men are sixteenth in the table but are coming off of a 3-2 win at home to Southampton.
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Giroud
With Thiago Silva still sitting on the sidelines due to an injury, Andreas Christensen is set to feature in the Brazilian's absence.
Both Marcos Alonso and Emerson played in the Blues' recent fixture. This could mean that Ben Chilwell may get the nod at left wingback.
Thomas Tuchel is almost certainly going to pair up both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield once again.
Mason Mount has impressed many in recent weeks. After being rested in Chelsea's victory in South Yorkshire, the young Englishman will no doubt return to the starting eleven against Newcastle.
German international Timo Werner is set to feature after recovering from a dead leg, with the forward desperate to get back on the scoresheet.
With Callum Hudson-Odoi playing 90 minutes against Barnsley, the young winger may feature against Newcastle but most likely off the bench. This allows Timo to cut in from the flanks and allow Olivier Giroud to lead the line for the Blues.
