Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Antonio Rudiger set to make first Premier League start of the season

Following the recent international break, the Blues are back in action as they travel up north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Before the international break, Frank Lampard's men picked up the all-important three points against Sheffield United in which was a brilliant display from the Blues.

After eight games so far, Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with fifteen points.

Chelsea defeated Sheffield United 4-1 in their last Premier League fixture. (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

However, a win for Lampard's men against Newcastle will see the Blues go top of the league.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United:

Mendy; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

With Thiago Silva only returning on Thursday from international duty, Frank Lampard is set to rest the Brazilian veteran. This paves the way for Antonio Rudiger who is yet to make a Premier League appearance so far this season.

Ben Chilwell was substituted in England's clash with Belgium due to an injury. With that being said, the full-back trained as normal after the game and Lampard is 'positive' that he will be fit for Chelsea's clash with Newcastle.

Kai Havertz has returned to training after the German international had to self-isolate due to testing positive for Covid-19. Frank Lampard may look to rest Havertz this weekend so that it gives the midfielder more time to regain match fitness.

It's fair to say that Lampard has a selection headache on his hands as he looks to find a replacement for Thiago Silva in the game with Newcastle.

Hakim Ziyech impressed whilst away with Morroco, bagging three goals and a couple of assists. Ziyech will be looking to start against Newcastle and continue his impressive start to his Chelsea career.

After helping France qualify for the Nations League, N'Golo Kante is set to feature for the Blues this weekend and maintain his great start to the season.

Lampard may opt to start both Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham again as it looks as if that set system is working, which has seen Chelsea score plenty of goals as well as keeping vital clean sheets.

