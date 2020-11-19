SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Antonio Rudiger set to make first Premier League start of the season

Jevans99

Following the recent international break, the Blues are back in action as they travel up north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Before the international break, Frank Lampard's men picked up the all-important three points against Sheffield United in which was a brilliant display from the Blues.

After eight games so far, Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with fifteen points.

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (9)
Chelsea defeated Sheffield United 4-1 in their last Premier League fixture. (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

However, a win for Lampard's men against Newcastle will see the Blues go top of the league.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United:

----------

Mendy; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

----------

With Thiago Silva only returning on Thursday from international duty, Frank Lampard is set to rest the Brazilian veteran. This paves the way for Antonio Rudiger who is yet to make a Premier League appearance so far this season.

Ben Chilwell was substituted in England's clash with Belgium due to an injury. With that being said, the full-back trained as normal after the game and Lampard is 'positive' that he will be fit for Chelsea's clash with Newcastle.

Kai Havertz has returned to training after the German international had to self-isolate due to testing positive for Covid-19. Frank Lampard may look to rest Havertz this weekend so that it gives the midfielder more time to regain match fitness.

rudiger tomori
It's fair to say that Lampard has a selection headache on his hands as he looks to find a replacement for Thiago Silva in the game with Newcastle.

Hakim Ziyech impressed whilst away with Morroco, bagging three goals and a couple of assists. Ziyech will be looking to start against Newcastle and continue his impressive start to his Chelsea career.

After helping France qualify for the Nations League, N'Golo Kante is set to feature for the Blues this weekend and maintain his great start to the season.

Lampard may opt to start both Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham again as it looks as if that set system is working, which has seen Chelsea score plenty of goals as well as keeping vital clean sheets.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Newcastle United? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Chelsea will find a solution for Christian Pulisic', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea will find a solution to ensuring Christian Pulisic stays injury-free.

Matt Debono

Chelsea team news: Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva out of Newcastle clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Trio set to miss Chelsea's game against Newcastle United

Chelsea have been handed a blow as three expected to miss Newcastle clash.

Matt Debono

January Business: Three Alternatives to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice has been well chronicled.

finnw34

What are Chelsea's chances of winning the 2020/21 Premier League title?

In recent weeks, Chelsea have seen their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season increase following recent results.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea set to make fresh January move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

Matt Debono

Could Mateo Kovacic have to self-isolate due to positive Covid test in Croatia squad?

Mateo Kovacic will not have to self-isolate after his Croatian teammate Domagoj Vida was substituted at half-time during Croatia's 3-3 draw against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matt Debono

Reece James on arrivals of duo Hakim Ziyech & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed his relationship with new arrival Hakim Ziyech clicked early on.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour provides positive injury update after knee injury

Billy Gilmour has provided a positive injury update following his return from a long-term knee injury.

Matt Debono