Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Norwich City: Jorginho dropped, Kovacic and Giroud to return

Matt Debono

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as they host Norwich City in the Premier League. 

Frank Lampard was left frustrated by the Blues' poor defending, which has been a problem all season, against Sheffield United, but fortunately Champions League qualification remains in their hands. 

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (20)
It was a dismal Saturday in Sheffield for Frank Lampard [left] as Jody Morris [right] looks on from the dugout.

Meanwhile for Daniel Farke's Norwich, their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed after being thrashed 4-0 by West Ham.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face the Canaries in west London:

---------

Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c); Kovacic, Mount, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

----------

Jorginho failed to impress on Saturday against the Blades after he was handed his first start since the restart and Mateo Kovacic is expected to return to the starting XI after being on the bench since returning from an Achilles injury. 

Mason Mount was taken off at half-time but is set to retain his place in the side. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in contention to start in west London. 

Christian Pulisic and Willian both had off days in Sheffield as did the rest of the side, but they will continue after their bright start since the restart. Tammy Abraham's starting spot in the side 

----------

Will Chelsea bounce back from their defeat at the weekend against Norwich City? Let us know what your predictions for the game are below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday, with a vital win needed to bounce back from an awful defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Man City's two-year European ban being lifted

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists he was never 'pinning his hopes' on Manchester City being disqualified from the Champions League next season to secure a top-four place.

Matt Debono

Team news: N'Golo Kante ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Norwich City

Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Norwich City's visit to west London on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Man City Ban Lifted: What it means for Chelsea and top-four race

Chelsea will have to claim a spot inside the top four should they want to qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League after Manchester City had their two-year European ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea in 'regular contact' with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's representatives

Chelsea have reportedly been in regular discussions in recent months with the representatives of Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Matt Debono

Report: Frank Lampard keen to sell Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with doubts of his first-team quality

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard has reportedly stated his desire to replace the Spanish international as first choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard hints at Chelsea summer clear-out after 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United

Frank Lampard admitted he won't forget Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United in the Premier League, which could hint at a summer exodus in west London.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea: Blues dealt huge blow in top-four race

Chelsea were well-beaten against Sheffield United in the Premier League as a 3-0 defeat put Champions League qualification out of their hands.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Sheffield ahead of the Premier League meeting between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

Matt Debono