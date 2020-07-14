Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as they host Norwich City in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard was left frustrated by the Blues' poor defending, which has been a problem all season, against Sheffield United, but fortunately Champions League qualification remains in their hands.

It was a dismal Saturday in Sheffield for Frank Lampard [left] as Jody Morris [right] looks on from the dugout.

Meanwhile for Daniel Farke's Norwich, their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed after being thrashed 4-0 by West Ham.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face the Canaries in west London:

---------

Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c); Kovacic, Mount, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

----------

Jorginho failed to impress on Saturday against the Blades after he was handed his first start since the restart and Mateo Kovacic is expected to return to the starting XI after being on the bench since returning from an Achilles injury.

Mason Mount was taken off at half-time but is set to retain his place in the side. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in contention to start in west London.

Christian Pulisic and Willian both had off days in Sheffield as did the rest of the side, but they will continue after their bright start since the restart. Tammy Abraham's starting spot in the side

----------

Will Chelsea bounce back from their defeat at the weekend against Norwich City? Let us know what your predictions for the game are below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube