Predicted Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount & Kai Havertz set to lead Blues attack

Following the Blues' recent win away to Crystal Palace, it's back to the Champions League for Thomas Tuchel's side.

In the first encounter with Porto, Chelsea came out on top, with a reasonable 2-0 away win in the first leg.

With two away goals in the bag, the onus is on Chelsea to progress through to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount were on target in the win over Porto. (Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Porto look set to welcome their key players who were absent from the first leg. Therefore, it's not going to be a comfortable day at the office for the Blues.

Sergio Conceicao's side ran out 2-0 winners in their last fixture against Tondela, and they will certainly be up for the second leg.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Chelsea are expected to keep the same backline that started in the first meeting against the Portuguese giants.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all impressed in the 'away' leg. Christensen returns to the fold following injury at the weekend.

Ben Chilwell is set to retain his place in the starting eleven after the England international has caught the eye of many in recent times.

Christian Pulisic scored twice in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Palace. The USA starlet looks set to retain his place in the starting eleven. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A late decision on N'Golo Kante could see him not risked from the start, so Jorginho could once again fill in for the France international. Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic looks set to pair up with Jorginho.

Mason Mount scored Chelsea's first in the 2-0 win against Porto. The youngster looks set to start once again for the Blues.

Kai Havertz scored in Chelsea's win over Palace. Therefore, the German international will be itching to keep on his good run of form.

