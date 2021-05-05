Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel's side is back at Stamford Bridge when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Semi-Final.

A double from Kai Havertz helped the Blues pick up all three points in their last game against Fulham.

In the first leg, both Real Madrid and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw away in Spain, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Karim Benzema.

Kai Havertz will be hoping to feature against the Spanish giants.

Kai Havertz will be hoping to feature against the Spanish giants.

As for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane's side is coming off a 2-0 win at home to Osasuna.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Werner

In the first leg, Cesar Azpilicueta started at wing-back. With that being said, the Spaniard is set to feature at centre back. 

German international Antonio Rudiger did not feature against Fulham as the defender was injured. However, it is expected that Rudiger will return for the Blues.

Reece James did not start in the first showdown with Real. The young wingback will be itching to start against Zidane's men.

Mason Mount will be desperate to reach the final.

Mason Mount will be desperate to reach the final.

With Mateo Kovacic only recently returning to training, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are expected to partner each other in midfield. 

Mason Mount picked up a slight knock in the win over Fulham. Mount has arguably been the Blues' best player this season, and the midfield will be itching to start in what will be Chelsea's biggest game of the season.

Christian Pulisic was rested in the recent showdown with Fulham. Therefore, the young American is due to get a chance to impress against Zidane's side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33134501
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

sipa_32561948 (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

sipa_32561949
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

sipa_33187820
News

Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' with Kai Havertz's brace against Fulham

sipa_33150687 (1)
News

Timo Werner compared to Lionel Messi after 'difficult' assist for Chelsea

sipa_33187815
News

Kai Havertz 'desperate' to start for Chelsea against Real Madrid

sipa_33188229
News

Chelsea injury updates ahead of Real Madrid clash: Mount, Kovacic and Rudiger

sipa_32936163
Transfer News

Report: Inter forward Romelu Lukaku tops Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's summer wishlist