Predicted Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

Thomas Tuchel's side is back at Stamford Bridge when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Semi-Final.

A double from Kai Havertz helped the Blues pick up all three points in their last game against Fulham.

In the first leg, both Real Madrid and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw away in Spain, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Karim Benzema.

Kai Havertz will be hoping to feature against the Spanish giants.

As for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane's side is coming off a 2-0 win at home to Osasuna.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Werner

In the first leg, Cesar Azpilicueta started at wing-back. With that being said, the Spaniard is set to feature at centre back.

German international Antonio Rudiger did not feature against Fulham as the defender was injured. However, it is expected that Rudiger will return for the Blues.

Reece James did not start in the first showdown with Real. The young wingback will be itching to start against Zidane's men.

Mason Mount will be desperate to reach the final.

With Mateo Kovacic only recently returning to training, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are expected to partner each other in midfield.

Mason Mount picked up a slight knock in the win over Fulham. Mount has arguably been the Blues' best player this season, and the midfield will be itching to start in what will be Chelsea's biggest game of the season.

Christian Pulisic was rested in the recent showdown with Fulham. Therefore, the young American is due to get a chance to impress against Zidane's side.

