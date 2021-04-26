Predicted Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Kai Havertz set to return for the Blues for Champions League clash

Following Chelsea's recent win away to David Moyes' West Ham, the Blues are back in Champions League action. Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Spain to face Real Madrid.

The Blues progressed through to the semi-final stage after a 2-1 aggregate win against FC Porto.

This will be Chelsea's first Champions League semi-final since 2014. Unfortunately, in that season, they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea will look to keep the momentum going against Real Madrid. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are fortunate as the first leg against Real Madrid will be away from home. This means that Tuchel's men have the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the tie going into the second leg.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants progressed through to the semi-finals following a 3-1 aggregate win over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Edouard Mendy is set to retain his place in goal following Kepa's short stint of games in the clashes with Manchester City and Brighton.

Thiago Silva's leadership will be vital in the showdown with Real Madrid. Therefore, the veteran looks set to feature for the Blues.

Reece James did not start the game with West Ham. The young wingback will unquestionably start against the Spanish giants.

Kai Havertz looks set to reclaim his spot in the Chelsea eleven. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With Mateo Kovacic still out with an injury, N'Golo Kante is set to partner Jorginho in midfield.

Timo Werner scored Chelsea's only goal in the win away to West Ham. The German forward will be looking to impress against Zidane's side.

Kai Havertz was another who didn't start against West Ham. Kai will be itching to get the nod in the Blues' upcoming fixture.

