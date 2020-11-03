On Wednesday evening, the Blues will play their second home game in the Champions League when they host Rennes.

Frank Lampard's side picked up a convincing 4-0 away to Krasnodar last time out in Europe's elite competition.

After two games, Chelsea sit top of the group on goal difference.

The Blues have picked up four points out of a possible six in this season's Champions League. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Rennes, Julien Stéphan's side have only picked up a point from their first two games.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Rennes:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

With games coming thick and fast for Frank's Chelsea, Lampard may want to give certain players a rest for the clash against the French side.

After playing the full 90 minutes against Burnley, Thiago Silva may be rested ahead of the Blues' home game with Sheffield United in the weekend.

Reece James has been one of Chelsea's standout players so far this season. With that being said, captain Cesar Azpilicueta was brought into the side against Krasnodar. Frank may opt to adopt the same approach on Wednesday evening.

Lampard may look to bring in captain Cesar Azpilicueta for the fixture with Rennes. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger made his first start of the season against Krasnodar. The German international may replace Thiago Silva for the Champions League clash with Rennes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Champions League goal in matchday two and impressed a lot of Chelsea fans that night. Therefore, the youngster is in contention to start against the French side.

In his first two starts for the Blues, Hakim Ziyech has found the back of the net twice and has caught the eye of many since returning to the side. The Moroccan international is set to feature up to alongside Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Will Chelsea get the three points against Rennes? Let us know your predictions below.

