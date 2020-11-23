Frank Lampard's side are back in Champions League action as they travel to France to face fourth-placed Rennes.

After three games played, the Blues sit top of the table with seven points. Chelsea are yet to concede a goal in this seasons competition.

Last time out, Chelsea were comfortable 3-0 winners against the French side and the Blues will be looking to keep the momentum going.

Timo Werner scored twice in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Rennes last time out. Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Rennes, they will be without fullback Dalbert who picked up a red card in the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Rennes:

----------

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Ziyech, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

----------

Essentially, every game in the Champions League is a must-win. Frank will most likely name a strong lineup whilst resting a few players and potentially making good use of the five substitutes rule.

In the game with Newcastle, Reece James picked up a slight knock but was able to complete the full ninety. With Tottenham to come, Cesar Azplicueta looks set to fill in for Reece James in the clash with Rennes.

With Thiago Silva only recently returning to training, Lampard may want to stick to the same central defensive pair who played against Newcastle.

After starting against Newcastle, Antonio Rudiger looks set to make his second start in as many games. (Photo by MB Media)

Kai Havertz may get a couple of minutes under his belt in France, should he travel, but is unlikely to start which paves the way for the likes of Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic to start in his absence.

Timo Werner has played a lot of football since joining from RB Leipzig. This is arguably a perfect opportunity for Callum Hudson-Odoi to step in and impress.

Tammy Abraham looks set to feature with the young Englishman being in good form in recent weeks.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Rennes? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube