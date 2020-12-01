SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

Jevans99

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel to Seville to face Spanish side Sevilla with the Blues already through to the knockout stage.

Chelsea scored a last gasp winner in their last Champions League outing against Rennes.

The Blues have impressed so far in this season's competition, only conceding one goal in four games.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (9)
The Blues picked up a 2-1 win in their last Champions League clash against Rennes. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui's men also left it late in their last game, defeating Krasnodar to secure their place in the round of sixteen.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla:

----------

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Pulisic

----------

Frank Lampard can afford to give several key player a rest considering their busy schedule in December.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored twice in this season's competition and will be looking to give the manager a selection headache in the upcoming games.

With Thiago Silva starting in Chelsea's last two games, the Brazilian veteran may give way to Antonio Rudiger in the clash with Sevilla.

49329152
Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring in the clash with Rennes.(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

Ben Chilwell picked up a slight knock in the game with Tottenham, but Lampard confirmed that he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Christian Pulisic has had an injury-hit season so far, and after recovering from his recent setback, the American will want to work his way back into the side.

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic will want to keep up his good run in recent games should he get the nod in Seville.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Sevilla? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

